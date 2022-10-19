Skip to main content
Couple dead of suspected CO poisoning remembered as loving parents, grandparents

The couple died at their cabin on Mill Lacs Lake.

Fundraising is underway for the funeral expenses of a Brooklyn Park couple who died over the weekend of suspect carbon monoxide poisoning. 

Mai Lee and Moon Lee, both 66, were found dead by one of their children on Sunday at their rural Mill Lacs Lake hunting cabin, according to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office. 

Authorities believe the couple had been using a small charcoal stove for heat without proper ventilation or a carbon monoxide monitor. 

A GoFundMe created Tuesday is raising support for funeral costs ahead of the couple's services planned for December. 

"It is with heavy hearts that we have to share the unexpected passing of our parents Nkaj Xauv Lis (Moon Lee) and Niam Nkaj Xauv Lis (Mai Ying Lee)," the page shares

"Nkaj Xauv was a caring and loving father and grandpa. He was devoted to his tradition and beliefs. Niam Nkaj Xauv was the matriarch of the family. She was an affectionate mother, and grandma, always giving her time to help others." 

The page had raised over $11,000 by Wednesday afternoon. 

"With all the emotional stress that death brings, it also brings financial burdens. Any donations will help with the funeral cost," the GoFundMe continues. 

"We truly appreciate and thank everyone for their kind words and warm condolences. We will cherish everyone’s kind blessings." 

Those burning gasoline, wood, propane, charcoal, or other fuel appliances indoors should always ensure they have adequate ventilation to avoid the buildup of carbon monoxide.

Signs of CO poisoning include a dull headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath, confusion, blurred vision, and loss of consciousness, per the Mayo Clinic.

