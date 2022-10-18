Couple found dead in Mille Lacs Lake cabin; CO poisoning suspected

Skip to main content
Couple found dead inside Mille Lacs Lake cabin; CO poisoning suspected

The victims were in their 60s.

Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

A husband and wife were found dead inside their Mille Lacs Lake hunting cabin on Sunday evening.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says that Mai Lee and Moon Lee, both 66 of Brooklyn Park, were found by one of their children at the cabin 3900 block of MN Hwy 18, in rural Isle.

The pair were pronounced dead at the scene, with their caused of death suspected to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

"Upon investigation it is believed that the couple had been using a small charcoal stove for heat without proper ventilation," the sheriff's office said, noting that no CO detector was found in the property.

Those burning gasoline, wood, propane, charcoal, or other fuel appliances indoors should always ensure they have adequate ventilation to avoid the buildup of carbon monoxide. 

Signs of CO poisoning include a dull headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath, confusion, blurred vision, and loss of consciousness, per the Mayo Clinic.

