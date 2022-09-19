Skip to main content
Couple hit, injured by driver after Gopher football game in Minneapolis

The crash occurred a few blocks away from Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus.

A couple in their seventies were seriously injured Saturday while walking near the University of Minnesota campus shortly after a Gopher football game.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Minneapolis Police Department officers responded to a report of a pedestrian crash near University Avenue Southeast and 27th Avenue Southeast, just a few blocks away from Huntington Bank Stadium.

At the scene, officers found a man and a woman, both in their 70s, with “potentially life-threatening injuries.” The two were identified as a married couple.

The couple was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

An initial investigation into the crash found that a woman in her 20s was making a turn when she hit the couple on a crosswalk.

The driver stayed at the scene to corporate with law enforcement, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to MPD.

The crash occurred just after the Gopher football game against the Colorado Buffaloes ended.  

