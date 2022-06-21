Court finds Minneapolis 100+ cops short of mandatory minimum

Skip to main content
Court finds Minneapolis is more than 100 cops short of mandatory minimum

Court finds Minneapolis is more than 100 cops short of mandatory minimum

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Mayor Jacob Frey failed to meet his legal duty to hire more officers or demonstrate why he hasn't done so.

Credit: Chad Davis via Flickr

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Mayor Jacob Frey failed to meet his legal duty to hire more officers or demonstrate why he hasn't done so.

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has not met his legal duty to hire more police officers or demonstrate why he hasn't done so.

Chief Justice Lorie Gildea stated Monday that Frey has a "clear legal duty" under the city's charter to staff the department with "at least 731 sworn officers," an estimate based on the city's population, according to court documents. 

As of June 4, MPD employs 626 officers, 39 of them on continuous leave, a city official said. 

Interim City Attorney Peter Ginder told Bring Me The News the city has about 300 fewer officers than it did before George Floyd was killed by police in May 2020. Mass resignations and retirements followed the civil unrest, with former MPD Chief Medaria Arradondo citing disability claims and post traumatic stress disorder associated with the civil unrest as reasons for approximately one-third of the police force. 

Actions of police officers and other law enforcement, including the State Patrol and the National Guard, came under heavy criticism amid and following the unrest, including allegations of a deliberate pull back by some officers as crime surged in Minneapolis. 

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights found probable cause that the department, along with the city, had engaged in an "illegal pattern or practice or race discrimination."

In 2021, a judgment in Hennepin County ordered the city to hire more officers to fund a police force "of at least 0.0017 employees per resident," or 731 officers, as required by the charter. But in March, the Court of Appeals said the city's charter only required the council to fund 731 officers (which is already happening) and it didn't require Frey to employ that many.

The ruling states that the city's charter update in 2013 didn't officially make any substantive changes to the mayor's powers. Consequently, under state law, the charter language used prior to that must be used and that language "makes clear that the Mayor must establish and maintain a police force at the 0.0017 ratio."

However, the judge noted that the court can't control how the mayor uses his discretion to hire the necessary number of officers. 

Residents who filed the lawsuit blamed a lack of officers for the increase in crime. 

The Minnesota Reformer reports that the remaining cops at the department have worked overtime due to the shortage and roughly 75% of officers in Minneapolis are making six figures.

Ginder provided the following statement on the ruling to Bring Me The News:

We are still reviewing the full impact of this order and will be prepared to appear in district court. 

Over the last two years, the Minneapolis Police Department has lost almost 300 peace officers. This is an unprecedented loss of personnel that is not easily corrected.

Mayor Jacob Frey, the Minneapolis Police Department, and City are working in good faith to recruit and hire more community oriented peace officers as quickly as reasonably possible. From additional funding for recruit classes and officer wellness programming to hiring bonuses, the City is continuing to work to rebuild the police force to full strength.

Next Up

minneapolis police
MN News

Court finds Minneapolis 100+ cops short of mandatory minimum

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Mayor Jacob Frey failed to meet his legal duty to hire more officers or demonstrate why he hasn't done so.

Two Harbors City Council meeting on June 20, 2022.
MN News

Scrutinized mayor asked to resign by city council, again

Swanson has already said he won't resign before a recall election takes place later this summer.

289508639_338229998494750_1116200813276798607_n
MN News

Expired tabs lead to arrest of murder suspect in Hopkins

The 24-year-old has been charged with the murder of a man in Uptown.

Shan Fiorenza
MN News

Charges: Rochester football players assaulted opposing coach

The opposing coach was knocked unconscious, according to charges.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, June 21

The subvariant BA.5 is expected to replace BA.2.12.1 as the dominant strain in the coming weeks.

Screen Shot 2022-06-17 at 8.20.20 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

KARE 11 anchor Gia Vang leaving Minnesota for California TV job

Vang's last day at KARE 11 was Friday, June 17.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead after semi blows tire, collides with truck on I-35

A 22-year-old man was killed in the crash that happened near the Iowa-Minnesota border.

Pelican Bay in Nisswa, MN
MN News

Minnesota man dies while swimming in Pelican Lake

The 49-year-old Merrifield man was reportedly swimming from a pontoon.

Screen Shot 2022-06-21 at 9.11.58 AM
MN News

Severe storm blows down tree, killing Minnesota man in camper

The tree came crashing down from a passing storm in central Minnesota Monday night.

Quarry Park Waite Park
MN News

Exhausted man rescued from restricted area at Waite Park quarry

A man was up to 100 feet off the ground and suffering from heat exhaustion.

lightning
MN Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch issued in southern Minnesota

Storms in southwest Minnesota are moving east:northeast Monday night.

image
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Stranger Things' star draws hundreds to Jordan, Minnesota

The record heat didn't stop hundreds of Joe Keery fans from visiting Jordan, Minnesota on Monday.

Related

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey
MN News

Mayor Frey addresses 'horrific' findings of state investigation into MPD

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey once again vows to bring changes to MPD.

Screen Shot 2019-07-18 at 9.10.30 AM
MN News

Minneapolis launches national search to find 'reform-minded' police chief

The search process is expected to be completed by this summer.

Screen Shot 2019-07-18 at 9.10.30 AM
MN News

Minneapolis residents WILL vote on future of MPD following Supreme Court ruling

The Supreme Court decision reverses a previous action by a Hennepin County Judge.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Ex-Minneapolis cop sentenced to prison for violating civil rights, stealing drugs

On some occasions, Ty Raymond Jindra would search a person, vehicle or home so he could secretly recover drugs without his partner seeing him.

Minneapolis City Council meeting on June 16, 2022.
MN News

Council members, Frey clash over city coordinator appointee

A vote of 8-5 will keep Heather Johnston in line to serve as the city coordinator for four years.

Minneapolis City Hall
MN News

Mpls. City Council passes cuts to police budget, maintains officer staffing levels

The City Council voted to keep target staffing levels at 888 after Mayor Jacob Frey threatened to veto the budget.

Flickr - police barricades dismantle uptown - Chad Davis
MN News

MN National Guard soldiers 'standing by' to respond in Minneapolis

Mayor Jacob Frey asked Gov. Tim Walz for National Guard support Wednesday.

Bob Kroll
MN News

What Minneapolis Police Lt. Bob Kroll said in Sunday radio interview

Kroll said that once he's retired he'll go "radio silent."