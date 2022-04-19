COVID-19 'beginning to creep back up' in MN: What happens next?

Skip to main content
COVID-19 'beginning to creep back up' in Minnesota: What happens next?

COVID-19 'beginning to creep back up' in Minnesota: What happens next?

The Minnesota Department of Health says cases are "beginning to creep back up."

Credit: CDC Global, Flickr

The Minnesota Department of Health says cases are "beginning to creep back up."

It's been about two months since the last big wave of COVID-19 began fading in Minnesota, ending a run of more than six months where daily cases numbered in the thousands. 

In fact, the last date that 1,000+ cases were credited to a single day in Minnesota was Feb. 17. Since then, totals have mostly numbered 500 or lower in each daily report from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), but rising numbers over the past week – edging closer to 1,000 cases a day – has put the state back on notice that the virus is advancing again. 

"We are seeing the amount of virus circulating beginning to creep back up," MDH confirmed to Bring Me The News on Monday, adding that they are hopeful hospitalizations and deaths won't begin to rise as well.

Cases appear to be rising just as mitigation measures in Minnesota and across the country are relaxed. A federal judge ruled Monday that the CDC cannot force airports and airlines to mandate masks, and just this week the school districts in Minneapolis and St. Paul ended their mask mandates. 

"We have moved into a phase of the pandemic where risk assessment is much more individualized," MDH told Bring Me The News. "Minnesotans are going to be in different risk categories, and they need to know their risks and be able to assess them for themselves and their families when making decisions about what layers of protection to employ."

The big question going forward is if the BA.2 strain of the omicron variant will behave in Minnesota the way it has in other parts of the world. 

New York began seeing cases increase in mid-March. Now a month later, hospitalizations for most age groups under 70 haven't spiked along with cases, according to the New York Times, which featured a story Tuesday saying similar trends have been happening in Washington, D.C., Seattle and Chicago. 

But as has been the result with other waves, hospitalizations can lag cases by weeks, so a true understanding of what's going to happen in New York, Seattle, Chicago and D.C. isn't a sure thing. 

If what's happened with BA.2 in Europe is any indication, hospitalizations could rise. 

In late February, the U.K., which is home to 67 million people, saw its seven day average number of new cases drop to just over 33,000. The BA.2 wave pushed the seven day average to about 87,000 just over three weeks later, with the average since dropping back down to 41,000. 

Screen Shot 2022-04-19 at 10.16.16 AM

That upward sprint resulted in a worrying rise of hospital admissions that rivaled the seven day average from the original omicron wave of December-January that produced more than double the number of average daily cases. 

Fewer cases, but a higher rate of hospitalization for BA.2 compared to BA.1: BA.2 reached a 7-day rolling average high of 2,395 admissions, whereas the BA.1 wave produced an average high of 2,316 patients. 

Screen Shot 2022-04-19 at 10.12.14 AM

And as one might expect, with hospitalizations during the BA.2 wave rivaling the daily numbers during the BA.1 wave, deaths from BA.2 are also similar despite fewer cases. 

Screen Shot 2022-04-19 at 9.58.45 AM

Omicron's BA.2 sub-variant accounts for 94% of all wastewater samples collected in the Twin Cities metro area between April 4-11, meaning it has almost entirely replaced BA.1 as the dominant strain.  

What happens in Minnesota next is unknown. But the state health department continues to encourage Minnesotans to be vigilant and to implement safety measures, including getting vaccinated and staying up to date with booster shots.

"Our recommendations for people remain: to get the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters as soon as you are eligible. Staying up to date on vaccination provides Minnesotans with the best protection against severe illness," MDH said. 

"If you are infected, we recommend speaking with your health care provider or pharmacy as soon as possible about the many early treatments that are now available, especially if you are at high risk for developing severe illness. Staying home when you’re sick, washing your hands and following other public health guidelines that align with the individual assessment of risk for you and your family are the keys to helping slow the spread of COVID-19."

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Father-of-four dies after crashing into cement wall in Minneapolis

Fundraiser created to support the man's widow and four young children.

Hy-Vee
MN Shopping

Hy-Vee scraps long-standing plans for stores in 5 metro cities

The Mayor of Farmington says the grocer made nothing but "empty promises."

Screen Shot 2022-04-19 at 1.59.55 PM
MN Weather

Saturday will be warm, then more cold air intrudes

Bleh.

Target HQ
MN Business

For Target's Twin Cities offices, hybrid work is here to stay

Downtown's largest employer won't require a full-time return to the corporate offices.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Wizard wand-wielding man threatened Bloomington hotel employee

The wizard wand measured 16-inches with a 'knife-like' metal point.

C. Shepersky - Stearns COunty Jail
MN News

Man who slashed woman during meth-fueled standoff gets 23 months

As part of a plea deal, a charge of false imprisonment was dismissed.

Kelly Holstine
TV, Movies and The Arts

Former MN Teacher of the Year to open indie bookstore in Sheboygan, WI

WordHaven BookHouse to open this month on Independent Bookstore Day.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 19

Cases are "beginning to creep back up" in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 'beginning to creep back up' in MN: What happens next?

The Minnesota Department of Health says cases are "beginning to creep back up."

stalk and spade
MN Food & Drink

Former NHL star to open first Stalk & Spade franchise location in MN

The Wayzata-based chain is branching out from company-owned eateries to a franchise model.

Life Link
MN News

9-year-old girl shot in the head in southwest Minnesota

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Counting Crows
MN Music and Radio

Minnesota State Fair announces 4 more Grandstand acts

The State Fair has added two more shows featuring acts from the '70s, '80s and '90s.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 19

Cases are "beginning to creep back up" in Minnesota.

coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, March 31

The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

covid, vaccine, booster shots
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, April 1

The latest from the Minnesota Department of Health.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, February 28

COVID deaths in Minnesota have topped 12,100 since the start of the pandemic.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, March 9

The latest update includes the death of a person in their 20s from Stearns County.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, March 22

Hospitalizations are down to 250 total.

coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 8

The latest details from the Minnesota Department of Health.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, January 6

Every region in Minnesota is in the "red zone" for staffed adult ICU bed availability.