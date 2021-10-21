COVID-19 case rate drops in 51 of 87 Minnesota counties

While COVID-19 cases are still rising in parts of Minnesota, the majority of counties have experienced a drop over the most recent reporting period.

The case rates (available here) are based on the number of confirmed cases over a one-week period, presented as per 10,000 residents. Thursday's update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) covers the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 9.

While 34 counties saw their weekly case rate increase from the week prior, a more pronounced week-over-week decrease was seen in 51 counties. Still, there are high transmission rates almost everywhere in Minnesota.

There are still 35 counties with a case rate of at least 50 per 10,000 people. That's the highest possible level denoted by MDH. There were 38 counties above that threshold during the previous week's report, though just 20 two weeks prior.

The 35 counties with a case rate of at least 50 per 10,000 residents are all in greater Minnesota. They are:

Norman - 90 Marshall - 87.3 Todd - 88.4 Wadena - 86.5 Pope - 85.6 Martin - 80.1 Mahnomen - 74.5 Yellow Medicine - 73 Faribault - 69.8 Morrison - 69.5 Cass - 68.9 Sibley - 68.4 Hubbard - 66.6 Beltrami - 65.1 Mille Lacs - 64.9 Fillmore - 62.2 Big Stone - 61.8 Crow Wing - 60.0 McLeod - 59.7 Wabasha - 59.5 Douglas - 59.1 Otter Tail - 58.6 Wilkin - 58.3 Kandiyohi - 57.9 Redwood - 57.4 Chisago - 56.5 Benton - 55.3 Polk - 55.1 Brown, Traverse - 53.9 Wright - 52.9 Stearns - 52.7 Meeker - 52.4 Lyon - 50.7 Sherburne - 50.5

Here are the 10 lowest weekly case rates, according to the most recent MDH report. Four of the 10 lowest are in the metro: Ramsey, Hennepin, Washington and Dakota counties.

Kittson - 18.4

Cook - 18.8

Ramsey - 20.8

Koochiching - 22.1

Hennepin - 23.9

Winona - 24.2

Washington - 24.9

Dakota - 25.2

Pipestone - 26.1

Lake of the Woods - 26.3

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters