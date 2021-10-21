October 22, 2021
COVID-19 case rate drops in 51 of 87 Minnesota counties

MDH

Publish date:

COVID-19 case rate drops in 51 of 87 Minnesota counties

Four of the 10 lowest case rates are metro-area counties.
Author:

While COVID-19 cases are still rising in parts of Minnesota, the majority of counties have experienced a drop over the most recent reporting period.

The case rates (available here) are based on the number of confirmed cases over a one-week period, presented as per 10,000 residents. Thursday's update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) covers the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 9.

While 34 counties saw their weekly case rate increase from the week prior, a more pronounced week-over-week decrease was seen in 51 counties. Still, there are high transmission rates almost everywhere in Minnesota.

There are still 35 counties with a case rate of at least 50 per 10,000 people. That's the highest possible level denoted by MDH. There were 38 counties above that threshold during the previous week's report, though just 20 two weeks prior. 

The 35 counties with a case rate of at least 50 per 10,000 residents are all in greater Minnesota. They are:

  1. Norman - 90
  2. Marshall - 87.3
  3. Todd - 88.4
  4. Wadena - 86.5
  5. Pope - 85.6
  6. Martin - 80.1
  7. Mahnomen - 74.5
  8. Yellow Medicine - 73
  9. Faribault - 69.8
  10. Morrison - 69.5
  11. Cass - 68.9
  12. Sibley - 68.4
  13. Hubbard - 66.6
  14. Beltrami - 65.1
  15. Mille Lacs - 64.9
  16. Fillmore - 62.2
  17. Big Stone - 61.8
  18. Crow Wing - 60.0
  19. McLeod - 59.7
  20. Wabasha - 59.5
  21. Douglas - 59.1
  22. Otter Tail - 58.6
  23. Wilkin - 58.3
  24. Kandiyohi - 57.9
  25. Redwood - 57.4
  26. Chisago - 56.5
  27. Benton - 55.3
  28. Polk - 55.1
  29. Brown, Traverse - 53.9
  30. Wright - 52.9
  31. Stearns - 52.7
  32. Meeker - 52.4
  33. Lyon - 50.7
  34. Sherburne - 50.5

Here are the 10 lowest weekly case rates, according to the most recent MDH report. Four of the 10 lowest are in the metro: Ramsey, Hennepin, Washington and Dakota counties. 

  • Kittson - 18.4
  • Cook - 18.8
  • Ramsey - 20.8
  • Koochiching - 22.1
  • Hennepin - 23.9
  • Winona - 24.2
  • Washington - 24.9
  • Dakota - 25.2
  • Pipestone - 26.1
  • Lake of the Woods - 26.3

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-10-21 at 5.14.36 PM
MN Coronavirus

Mayor Carter announces COVID vaccine mandate for St. Paul city workers

It comes after Minneapolis announced the requirement for vaccines or regular testing for city workers in September.

two twelve medical center chaska GSV
MN News

Ridgeview cutting hours at 2 Minnesota urgent care locations

Hours of operation at a third location are also being shifted earlier.

Flickr - QFamily - Ben Jerrys
MN News

Latest to wade into Mpls. Question 2 debate is ... Ben & Jerry's?

The ice cream business said it supports the creation of a Department of Public Safety.

mickey moore driver's license shared
MN News

Mpls. candidate tries to 'set the record straight' about where he lives

Questions about Ward 9 candidate Mickey Moore's residency are quickly piling up.

Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger
MN Coronavirus

Vaccine clinic to be held ahead of Rolling Stones show at U.S. Bank Stadium

The Stones are in town on Sunday.

Screen Shot 2021-10-21 at 1.49.16 PM
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 case rate drops in 51 of 87 Minnesota counties

Four of the 10 lowest case rates are metro-area counties.

unsplash - visitor patient doctor hospital emergency - crop
MN News

Allina mental health workers vote to unionize

Concerns over safety led the workers to unionize.

teacher, coronavirus, covid-19, school, classroom
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota reports COVID deaths of teen student, 2 school staffers

Cases in schools rose again in the past week, though there are signs cases may have peaked.

megan baker
TV, Movies and The Arts

Twin Cities bakery is in final of Food Network's 'Halloween Baking Championship'

The final airs on Monday.

Proctor football
MN News

Investigation of alleged misconduct on Proctor football team nears conclusion

The football team canceled its season and the coach subsequently resigned.

minnesota house of representatives
MN News

Minnesota House will continue hybrid operations, require masks in 2022

The Speaker of the House announced the plans in a memo to members and staff on Thursday.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 21

The latest data from the health department.

Related

classroom
MN Coronavirus

Updated county COVID-19 case rates for school districts to follow

There are no counties in the distance learning for all students category.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Highest county case rates in Minnesota remain in rural areas

Just one of the seven metro counties have a case rate above 30.

teacher, coronavirus, covid-19, school, classroom
MN Coronavirus

75 of 87 Minnesota counties have rising COVID-19 infection rates

Only 5 counties are in the threshold for 100% distance learning for all students.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 infection rates at distance learning level for 34 MN counties

Just 15 counties are under 30 cases per 10,000 residents.

School students raising hands.
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19: October 1 updated county infection rates for schools to follow

County infection rates are increasing statewide.

Screen Shot 2021-10-07 at 12.26.54 PM
MN Coronavirus

County COVID rates still spiking in greater MN, growth slower in Twin Cities

The data shows that case rates are rising almost everywhere, but not so much in the metro.

School students raising hands.
MN Coronavirus

Aug. 20 updated COVID-19 county infection rates for MN schools

Learning models are determined by infection rates in counties school districts are in.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Weekly COVID case rate rises in 73 counties

The highest case rates remain in greater Minnesota.