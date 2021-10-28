Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
COVID-19 case rate drops in 75 of 87 Minnesota counties
COVID-19 case rate drops in 75 of 87 Minnesota counties

Transmission levels are still high throughout Minnesota.
MDH

While COVID-19 cases are still rising in parts of Minnesota, the majority of counties have experienced a drop for a second consecutive reporting period.

The case rates (available here) are based on the number of confirmed cases over a one-week period, presented as per 10,000 residents. For the week ending Oct. 16, the state health department report just 12 counties with a higher case rate compared to the week prior. There were 34 such counties in last week's report, and 51 two reports prior. 

Two weeks ago there were 38 counties with a case rate of at least 50 per 10,000 residents. It was 35 counties at 50+ in last week's report, and this week's report shows just 19 counties with a case rate of 50+ per 10,000 people. 

Those 19 counties are: 

  1. Mahnomen - 90.8
  2. Wadena - 73.3
  3. Pope - 71.9
  4. Todd - 71.6
  5. Fillmore - 61.8
  6. Morrison - 59.5
  7. Beltrami, Yellow Medicine - 58.8 
  8. Traverse - 58.6
  9. Martin - 58.1
  10. Cass - 54.4
  11. Redwood - 54.1
  12. Murray - 53.9
  13. Brown - 53.2
  14. Mille Lacs - 52.9
  15. Chippewa - 52.5
  16. Marshall - 52.2
  17. Norman - 50.3
  18. Lac Qui Parle - 50.2

Here are the 10 lowest weekly case rates, according to the most recent MDH report. Three of the 10 lowest are in the 7-county metro: Ramsey, Hennepin and Washington counties.

  • Koochiching - 11.9
  • Pipestone - 12
  • Cook - 15.1
  • Ramsey - 16.7
  • Houston - 18.2
  • Winona - 19.1
  • Rock - 20.2
  • Hennepin - 21.1
  • Rice - 21.7
  • Le Sueur, Washington - 22.2

The 12 counties that had a rising case rate are: 

  • Chippewa - 42.5 to 52.5
  • Dodge: 28.7 to 32.6
  • Goodhue: 31.2 to 43.1
  • Jackson: 24.9 to 26.9
  • Kanabec: 38.1 to 39.4
  • Kittson: 18.4 to 39.2
  • Lac qui Parle: 32.5 to 50.2
  • Lake of the Woods: 26.3 to 49.9
  • Lincoln: 43.8 to 45.6
  • Mahnomen: 74.5 to 90.8
  • Murray: 46.7 to 53.9
  • Nobles: 29.3 to 30.2

