COVID-19 case rate drops in 75 of 87 Minnesota counties

While COVID-19 cases are still rising in parts of Minnesota, the majority of counties have experienced a drop for a second consecutive reporting period.

The case rates (available here) are based on the number of confirmed cases over a one-week period, presented as per 10,000 residents. For the week ending Oct. 16, the state health department report just 12 counties with a higher case rate compared to the week prior. There were 34 such counties in last week's report, and 51 two reports prior.

Two weeks ago there were 38 counties with a case rate of at least 50 per 10,000 residents. It was 35 counties at 50+ in last week's report, and this week's report shows just 19 counties with a case rate of 50+ per 10,000 people.

Those 19 counties are:

Mahnomen - 90.8 Wadena - 73.3 Pope - 71.9 Todd - 71.6 Fillmore - 61.8 Morrison - 59.5 Beltrami, Yellow Medicine - 58.8 Traverse - 58.6 Martin - 58.1 Cass - 54.4 Redwood - 54.1 Murray - 53.9 Brown - 53.2 Mille Lacs - 52.9 Chippewa - 52.5 Marshall - 52.2 Norman - 50.3 Lac Qui Parle - 50.2

Here are the 10 lowest weekly case rates, according to the most recent MDH report. Three of the 10 lowest are in the 7-county metro: Ramsey, Hennepin and Washington counties.

Koochiching - 11.9

Pipestone - 12

Cook - 15.1

Ramsey - 16.7

Houston - 18.2

Winona - 19.1

Rock - 20.2

Hennepin - 21.1

Rice - 21.7

Le Sueur, Washington - 22.2

The 12 counties that had a rising case rate are:

Chippewa - 42.5 to 52.5

Dodge: 28.7 to 32.6

Goodhue: 31.2 to 43.1

Jackson: 24.9 to 26.9

Kanabec: 38.1 to 39.4

Kittson: 18.4 to 39.2

Lac qui Parle: 32.5 to 50.2

Lake of the Woods: 26.3 to 49.9

Lincoln: 43.8 to 45.6

Mahnomen: 74.5 to 90.8

Murray: 46.7 to 53.9

Nobles: 29.3 to 30.2

