COVID-19 vaccination site at Mall of America to close Friday

The Minnesota Department of Health's COVID-19 vaccination site at the Mall of America will close Friday, Dec. 30.

MDH stated over 236,000 vaccinations have been administered at the site since its opening in February of last year.

“We are extremely grateful for all of the partners, staff, and contractors who have worked to make the Mall of America site a cornerstone of Minnesota’s comprehensive response to COVID-19,” stated Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

“This state-run site, along with others that were stood up during the response, provided vital vaccination access to Minnesotans of all ages over the last couple of years.”

While around 68% of Minnesotans received the initial COVID-19 vaccine series, vaccination rates have lagged significantly when it comes to booster doses.

The latest statewide data shows that just over 21% of Minnesotans are up-to-date on the recommended COVID-19 vaccination regime, which now includes the bivalent booster that targets BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the omicron variant.

Vaccination rates are the highest among Minnesota seniors, but around 42% of those age 65 and older have not kept pace with recommended boosters, according to state data.

Boosters are designed to help prevent vaccine-induced immunity from tapering off or being made obsolete by new variants.

With the state-run site closing, vaccines will still be widely available through health systems, pharmacies, local public health and community organizations.

Anyone hoping to be vaccinated at the Mall of America location can still make an appointment or walk in during regular hours on Thursday or Friday. The site is open from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.