Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccination site at Mall of America to close Friday

COVID-19 vaccination site at Mall of America to close Friday

More than a quarter of a million vaccinations have been given at the site.

The COVID-19 vaccination site at the Mall of America. Bring Me The News.

More than a quarter of a million vaccinations have been given at the site.

The Minnesota Department of Health's COVID-19 vaccination site at the Mall of America will close Friday, Dec. 30. 

MDH stated over 236,000 vaccinations have been administered at the site since its opening in February of last year. 

“We are extremely grateful for all of the partners, staff, and contractors who have worked to make the Mall of America site a cornerstone of Minnesota’s comprehensive response to COVID-19,” stated Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. 

“This state-run site, along with others that were stood up during the response, provided vital vaccination access to Minnesotans of all ages over the last couple of years.”

While around 68% of Minnesotans received the initial COVID-19 vaccine series, vaccination rates have lagged significantly when it comes to booster doses. 

The latest statewide data shows that just over 21% of Minnesotans are up-to-date on the recommended COVID-19 vaccination regime, which now includes the bivalent booster that targets BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the omicron variant. 

Vaccination rates are the highest among Minnesota seniors, but around 42% of those age 65 and older have not kept pace with recommended boosters, according to state data. 

Boosters are designed to help prevent vaccine-induced immunity from tapering off or being made obsolete by new variants.

With the state-run site closing, vaccines will still be widely available through health systems, pharmacies, local public health and community organizations.

Anyone hoping to be vaccinated at the Mall of America location can still make an appointment or walk in during regular hours on Thursday or Friday. The site is open from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. 

Next Up

COVID-19 vaccine testing Mall of America
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccination site at Mall of America to close Friday

More than a quarter of a million vaccinations have been given at the site.

Screenshot of the incident showing a teacher throw a hockey stick at a second-grade student at a Sherburne County school.
MN News

Former MN teacher pleads guilty after throwing hockey stick at student

Kimberly Neubauer threw a hockey stick that knocked some of a second-grade student's teeth out.

320639528_3549010575382492_9213520312102488192_n
MN Lifestyle

Gallery: St. Paul to present Hmong Plaza designs at open house event

The China Garden is located within Phalen Regional Park.

image
MN News

Sheriff: Man found dead near Elko New Market might've crashed stolen car, froze

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and multiple other agencies responded to the scene.

baby
MN Lifestyle

M Health Fairview: Charlotte, Theodore top baby names in 2022

Know anyone who contributed to this list?

Watertown
MN News

Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities

The 42-year-old man has been identified.

George Musser
MN News

Sheriff: George Musser died of cold weather exposure

The 20-year-old left a bar on foot Dec. 24, according to police. His body was found on Christmas Day.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Baby hospitalized after being found in stolen vehicle in Minneapolis

Police said the baby was treated for hypothermia.

flickr - gov tim walz - mn senate dfl
MN News

Walz proposes fraud detection plan in response to Feeding Our Future scheme

Minnesota saw the largest known pandemic fraud case in the nation.

Screen Shot 2022-12-28 at 9.14.16 AM
MN News

Effort to help family after Christmas Eve fire destroys their home

A GoFundMe was started to raise money for the family.

Melvin Carter
MN News

St. Paul considers 1% sales tax increase to fund roads, parks improvements

The City Council will consider the proposal on Jan. 4.

Screen Shot 2022-12-28 at 7.12.37 AM
MN Music and Radio

Minnesota TV and radio legend Mark Rosen announces engagement

Rosen and Minnesota Vikings chief legal officer Karin Nelson are getting married.

Related

Mall of America
MN Coronavirus

Mall of America COVID community vaccination site opening this week

This is the state's fourth community vaccination site.

Mall of America
MN News

State vaccination site at Mall of America to prioritize 16- and 17-year-olds this week

Pop-up clinics near the State Fairgrounds site are also part of an effort to get teens vaccinated.

Mall of America
MN News

COVID vaccination site at Mall of America to expand hours, capacity

The site will increase its capacity to 500 doses a day.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota could begin offering incentives to get vaccinated, Walz says

Other states have already began offering incentives including cash prizes, scholarships and hunting and fishing licenses.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

You can now book appointments at Minnesota's mass vaccination sites directly

Minnesota has now administered more than 4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Screen Shot 2020-04-08 at 2.07.21 PM
MN Coronavirus

MDH announces COVID-19 modeling presentation for Friday

There have been calls for the department to release more details about its models.

pixabay - covid vaccine record card
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 booster shots now available to all Minnesota adults

Gov. Tim Walz's announcement qualifies around 1.7 million people in Minnesota for a booster shot.

airport security
MN News

State to open COVID vaccine site at MSP Terminal 2

The vaccine site will be open to both travelers and non-travelers.