COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in MN dominated by unvaccinated

Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Minnesota dominated by unvaccinated
Updated:
Original:

COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Minnesota dominated by unvaccinated

The latest figures from October show a disproportionate number of deaths among the unvaccinated.
Author:

CDC Public Health Image Library

The latest figures from October show a disproportionate number of deaths among the unvaccinated.

Unvaccinated people continue to experience the most COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths despite being in the minority in Minnesota.

The latest breakthrough figures for Minnesota were released by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday, showing that despite concerns over "waning" vaccine efficacy and the spread of the highly contagious and deadly delta variant, vaccinated Minnesotans remain much better protected against the virus than those who haven't had their shots or booster.

Between October 3 and November 6, there were 368 unvaccinated Minnesotans who died from COVID-19, compared to 289 who were vaccinated. That's a disproportionately high number of unvaccinated deaths, considering the unvaccinated comprise just 27.4% of Minnesotans over the age of 16.

Most of the deaths happened among Minnesotans aged 65 and over, a population that is more vulnerable to the virus and has more co-morbidities. It is also a population that in Minnesotan has an even smaller percentage of unvaccinated or partially vaccinated at just 7 percent.

The death rate among Minnesotans aged 65 and older who were not fully vaccinated was more than 17 times higher than among the vaccinated during the five-week period, and 12.5 times higher among the 50-64 age group.

Screen Shot 2021-12-08 at 11.30.42 AM

Deaths among the unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated have exploded since the delta variant arrived during the summer.

Screen Shot 2021-12-08 at 12.03.15 PM

Hospitalizations also steadily rose in October, and have accelerated even further since the latest breakthrough data ends on Nov. 3.

In the same five-week period leading up to Nov. 3, there were 2,613 unvaccinated Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID-19, more than twice as many as those vaccinated (1,277), who are also less likely to require ICU care compared to an unvaccinated person.

While deaths are less common among the younger population, the latest data shows that teens and young adults are far more likely to end up in a hospital with COVID-19 compared to one fully vaccinated.

Screen Shot 2021-12-08 at 11.48.30 AM
Screen Shot 2021-12-08 at 12.06.35 PM

With vaccines more effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths than they are at preventing infections, particularly following the onset of the delta variant, there has been a rise in breakthrough cases among the vaccinated.

Still, there remain far more cases among the unvaccinated despite their smaller population, with 46,379 cases among the non-fully-vaccinated between Oct. 3 and Nov. 6, compared to 33,358 among the fully vaccinated.

Screen Shot 2021-12-08 at 12.02.23 PM
Screen Shot 2021-12-08 at 1.17.40 PM

Next Up

Kjellberg booking photo crop
MN News

Charges: Parking dispute, scuffle preceded fatal stabbing

The suspect said he was upset about neighbors and their friends regularly parking on his property.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Hennepin Co. Sheriff injured in rollover, admits to drinking beforehand

The sheriff, in a statement, called it an "inexcusable decision."

CDC - vaccine band aid
MN Coronavirus

COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in MN dominated by unvaccinated

The latest figures from October show a disproportionate number of deaths among the unvaccinated.

Jaxon Howard
MN Sports

Top MN football recruit Jaxon Howard to announce college decision

He's the son of former Minnesota Viking Willie Howard.

18 wheeler - tractor trailer - semi truck
MN News

MN trucking firm that used 'strength tests' to screen out women drivers to pay $500K

The company will pay $500,000 and offer jobs to the women it discriminated against.

mpd suspect 12.3.21 - 1 - CROP
MN News

On-the-run man charged with murder in fatal shooting at gas station

The suspect hasn't been arrested, and court documents say he poses a risk to public safety.

coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 8

The latest details from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Screen Shot 2021-12-05 at 9.27.07 AM
MN News

Couple ending festive lights display after dispute with sheriff over trespassing

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald addressed complaints from over the summer on Facebook Saturday.

st louis co missing person terry - edit
MN News

MN man, 60, still missing despite 'extensive search efforts'

Local authorities are now asking for the public's help locating the man.

uncle sven's
MN Shopping

Beloved Uncle Sven's Comic Shoppe in St. Paul closes after 39 years

The hallway-sized shop with "a big heart" closed in late November.

Screen Shot 2021-12-06 at 9.07.03 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Weird Al' Yankovic to perform in 3 Minnesota cities in the summer

The singer will make stops in Duluth, Mankato and Minneapolis.

dual citizen brewing
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul brewery to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

Staff will also be required to wear masks and test negative for COVID.

Related

coronavirus, ICU, COVID-19
MN Coronavirus

'Vast majority' of COVID-19 cases, deaths in MN are in unvaccinated

The Delta variant is also becoming more dominant in Minnesota.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota reports 64 more COVID-19 deaths in Sunday update

The latest figures from MDH.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, Feb. 22

The latest figures from MDH.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Saturday, May 15

The latest figures from MDH.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, November 26

The latest from MDH.

coronavirus, ICU, COVID-19
MN Coronavirus

Coronavirus: 33 more deaths in MN, hospitalizations and ICU use rising

The latest figures from the MDH.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 24

The latest figures from MDH.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, June 25

The latest figures from MDH.