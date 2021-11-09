Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
COVID hospitalization levels in Minnesota hit record high for 2021
Publish date:

COVID hospitalization levels in Minnesota hit record high for 2021

5 out of 8 regions in Minnesota are in the "red zone" for hospital capacity
Author:

Credit: Navy Medicine, Flickr

5 out of 8 regions in Minnesota are in the "red zone" for hospital capacity

The hospital capacity crisis in Minnesota have reached new heights as COVID-19 admissions over the weekend rocketed from 990 reported on Friday to 1,122 as of Monday. 

The staggering rise is shown in the latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health, and includes 249 patients in ICU care and a further 873 hospitalized and receiving standard care. 

The 873 non-ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients is the most since there were 876 on Dec. 17, 2020. The 1,122 total COVID-19 patients is also the most in Minnesota since the same date, when there were 1,146 people battling the coronavirus in hospitals.

The high point of the entire pandemic in Minnesota was Nov. 30, 2020, when there were 1,848 hospitalizations. But that was at a time pre-vaccine and when staffing shortages weren't as extreme as they are now.

The 31 available ICU beds in Minnesota is now the lowest of at any point in the pandemic, beating the 45 staffed intensive care beds available in October. The dire situation is best revealed through the health department's regional availability map, which shows zero ICU beds available in the northwest region, three in the northeast region, two in the central region and just six in the entire metro region. 

Screen Shot 2021-11-09 at 10.26.14 AM

Non-ICU staffed bed availability is also critically low in the metro region, with only 30 such beds available as of Tuesday's data. Overall, 99.1 of ICU beds and 99.2% of non-ICU beds in the metro are filled. 

Screen Shot 2021-11-09 at 10.26.43 AM

"Like other hospitals throughout the state, HCMC has been experiencing higher than average patient volumes – sometimes to the point of near-capacity," a spokesperson for Hennepin Healthcare told Bring Me The News. 

HCMC is utilizing the Critical Care Coordination Center to connect patients with beds in order to "level-load the region and the state hospital bed capacity." The same coordination efforts were used during past COVID-19 surges. 

"At HCMC, we’re seeing a slight increase in the number of patients being admitted with COVID-19. At this point today, approximately 5% of our patients are COVID positive. We continue to encourage everyone who is eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible to reduce their risk for experiencing severe symptoms of the virus," the spokesperson said. 

Bring Me The News has reached out to multiple hospital systems in Minnesota for comments about what they are experiencing at their local level. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-11-09 at 12.13.30 PM
MN News

Innocent man killed in crash caused by fleeing suspect dragging fence from truck

The deadly incident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Cardigan Donuts Facebook
MN Food & Drink

Cardigan Donuts continues its rise, will expand to a second location

The business managed to stay open throughout the COVID pandemic.

flickr - mall of america child vaccines 5-11 - Gov. Tim Walz office
MN Coronavirus

How many MN kids age 5-11 have received a COVID vaccination?

The CDC approved use of the Pfizer vaccine in younger children last week.

sherri ann jarvis
MN News

After 41 years, Texas authorities ID murdered Jane Doe as Stillwater girl

The State of Minnesota removed her from her home when she was 13 due to "habitual truancy" and she never returned.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Aaron Rodgers issues non-apology, stands by his COVID vax comments

"I stand by what I said and the reasons why I made the decision," said Rodgers

dayton's project
MN Shopping

Holiday windows are back when The Dayton's Project opens next week

The long-awaited redesign of the historic department store opens with a maker's market.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID hospitalization levels in Minnesota hit record high for 2021

5 out of 8 regions in Minnesota are in the "red zone" for hospital capacity

red lake county sheriff's office
MN News

1 shot in the head in Red Lake County, 1 arrested

The victim is in critical condition at the hospital.

arby's tattersall vodka
MN Food & Drink

Tattersall Distilling and Arby's team up on fries-flavored vodkas

The vodkas will be available starting Nov. 18.

Screen Shot 2021-11-09 at 10.59.50 AM
MN News

Minnesota woman 'possibly missing' for more than a month

She hasn't been heard from in more than a month.

jurassic quest
Minnesota Life

100 'life-like' dinosaurs coming to Minneapolis Convention Center this winter

Jurassic Quest includes animatronic dinosaurs, rides, and other attractions.

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 9

Hospitalizations have reached a new high point in 2021.

Related

coronavirus, doctor, nurse, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

COVID hospitalizations in MN reach level not seen since before Christmas 2020

The state is shifting patient loads where and when it is appropriate.

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 9

Hospitalizations have reached a new high point in 2021.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID update for January 15

Hospitalizations are the lowest in Minnesota since October 25.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Dec. 18 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations at lowest levels since early November

It's been more than a month since hospitalizations were at this level.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, August 24

Hospitalizations are climbing closer to the high points of the spring surge in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, November 3

Hospitalizations are back over 1,000.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 22

COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped four days in a row, but capacity remains tight.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota reports most COVID-19 cases in nearly a year

Tuesday's COVID-19 update will reveal if the high total rolled over into the weekend.