COVID hospitalization levels in Minnesota hit record high for 2021

The hospital capacity crisis in Minnesota have reached new heights as COVID-19 admissions over the weekend rocketed from 990 reported on Friday to 1,122 as of Monday.

The staggering rise is shown in the latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health, and includes 249 patients in ICU care and a further 873 hospitalized and receiving standard care.

The 873 non-ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients is the most since there were 876 on Dec. 17, 2020. The 1,122 total COVID-19 patients is also the most in Minnesota since the same date, when there were 1,146 people battling the coronavirus in hospitals.

The high point of the entire pandemic in Minnesota was Nov. 30, 2020, when there were 1,848 hospitalizations. But that was at a time pre-vaccine and when staffing shortages weren't as extreme as they are now.

The 31 available ICU beds in Minnesota is now the lowest of at any point in the pandemic, beating the 45 staffed intensive care beds available in October. The dire situation is best revealed through the health department's regional availability map, which shows zero ICU beds available in the northwest region, three in the northeast region, two in the central region and just six in the entire metro region.

MDH

Non-ICU staffed bed availability is also critically low in the metro region, with only 30 such beds available as of Tuesday's data. Overall, 99.1 of ICU beds and 99.2% of non-ICU beds in the metro are filled.

"Like other hospitals throughout the state, HCMC has been experiencing higher than average patient volumes – sometimes to the point of near-capacity," a spokesperson for Hennepin Healthcare told Bring Me The News.

HCMC is utilizing the Critical Care Coordination Center to connect patients with beds in order to "level-load the region and the state hospital bed capacity." The same coordination efforts were used during past COVID-19 surges.

"At HCMC, we’re seeing a slight increase in the number of patients being admitted with COVID-19. At this point today, approximately 5% of our patients are COVID positive. We continue to encourage everyone who is eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible to reduce their risk for experiencing severe symptoms of the virus," the spokesperson said.

Bring Me The News has reached out to multiple hospital systems in Minnesota for comments about what they are experiencing at their local level.