Skip to main content
COVID in metro wastewater jumps to highest level since January

COVID in metro wastewater jumps to highest level since January

A sudden spike or fall isn't uncommon, but it hasn't happened since last winter.

Credit: The U.S. Army, Flickr

A sudden spike or fall isn't uncommon, but it hasn't happened since last winter.

The amount of SARS-CoV-2 virus detected in the Twin Cities metro area appears to have risen significantly in recent days, with both the University of Minnesota and the Metropolitan Council posting rising figures in updates this week. 

The amount of the virus that causes COVID-19 that is found in wastewater is believed to be a good indicator for future rises and falls in the number of cases, and if the latest info holds to form it would suggest more people will be sick with COVID in the coming weeks. 

According to the University of Minnesota, wastewater from the metro region of the state went from 19.3K copies per liter on Oct. 19 to 417.4K on Oct. 23. The jump is easy to see on the right side of the chart below. 

Screen Shot 2022-10-28 at 7.06.01 AM

It's the highest level in nearly nine months, which marked the tail end of the original omicron variant (BA.1) during its dominant phase after it overtook the delta variant in mid-December. 

So what does it mean? According to the University of Minnesota, "increasing virus copies/liter are predictive of clinical cases of COVID one to two weeks later," while the Minnesota Department of Health told Bring Me The News on Friday that "The latest wastewater data is a good reminder that COVID-19 is still with us and that the virus continues to circulate in the community."

Most importantly, hospitalizations have remained "relatively stable for some time," the health department said, also saying more virus in wastewater is "not surprising as we head into what is typically our normal respiratory disease season." 

There have been dramatic increases and decreases since wastewater programs began in 2021. For example, the copies per liter jumped from 99.9K on Dec. 22, 2021 to 792.2K four days later, according to University of Minnesota data. That surged to 3.2M copies per liter on Jan. 2, 2022 and then plummeted from 2.3M on Jan. 12 to 344K on Jan. 16. 

It later dropped from 425,000 to 426 from Jan. 26 to Jan. 30, so it's clear that the most recent spike is nothing new. 

When looking at Friday's update from the Metropolitan Council's wastewater project, there was a 21% increase in viral load in metro-area wastewater Oct. 18-24 compared to the week prior. 

"Much of this increase is attributed to a high value observed on Monday, October 24," the Met Council reported. "Ignoring the high 10/24 sample, the viral load entering Metro still increased by 8% compared to the previous week."

Omicron BA.5 represented 91% of the Met Council's samples taken Oct. 18-24, while BA.4 and BA.2.75 were 5% and 3%, respectively. 

But like the University of Minnesota data, the Met Council continues to show wastewater viral loads well below the spike associated with omicron BA.1 November-January last winter. 

This graph shows the estimated amount of SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA by COVID-19 variant, sub-variant and lineage. The total amount of SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA in Metro Plant wastewater influent is shown in the background in gray.

This graph shows the estimated amount of SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA by COVID-19 variant, sub-variant and lineage. The total amount of SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA in Metro Plant wastewater influent is shown in the background in gray.

The Metro Plant in St. Paul receives wastewater from 66 metro-area communities. 

The coverage area of the metro wastewater project. 

The coverage area of the metro wastewater project. 

"It’s important to continue doing what we can to reduce spread and keep cases low. Things like getting the new bivalent booster when eligible, staying home when sick, avoiding contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19, and masking indoors when community levels are elevated can help reduce COVID’s impact on all of us," the Minnesota Department of Health explained. 

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID in metro wastewater jumps to highest level since January

A sudden spike or fall isn't uncommon, but it hasn't happened since last winter.

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office
MN News

Man sues Ramsey County Sheriff's Office in mistaken identity case

The federal civil rights lawsuit was filed on Oct. 11.

Screen Shot 2022-10-18 at 9.53.44 PM
MN News

Watch: Walz, Jensen in final Minnesota governor's debate

The debate begins at 12 p.m. Friday.

Screen Shot 2022-10-28 at 9.15.54 AM
MN Lifestyle

St. Paul's Union Depot announces 2022 holiday event schedule

Events this year will include the European Christmas Market, North Pole Express and bake sale.

rochester police department
MN News

Rochester officer cleared in fatal shooting of ax-wielding man

An investigation determined the man charged the officer with an ax.

Screen Shot 2022-10-28 at 10.13.51 AM
MN News

Campaign for AG candidate Jim Schultz accused of breaking finance rules

A campaign finance board member found that Schultz's campaign broke rules by collaborating with a Super PAC on more than $800,000 in ad spend.

Shania Twain
MN Music and Radio

Shania Twain bringing new tour to Minnesota in 2023

The 57-year-old country music superstar is releasing her sixth studio album in February.

Hy-Vee
MN Shopping

Hy-Vee trials 'scan and go' mobile checkout at 11 Minnesota stores

Wegman's in northeastern U.S. recently scrapped its self-checkout app due to excessive shoplifting.

Lyft, Uber
MN News

Man pleads guilty to carjacking conspiracy targeting ride share drivers

William Charles Saffold also pleaded guilty to pulling a gun on an FBI agent.

Lopez Giovanni
MN News

Search for 16-year-old boy missing in Minneapolis

The teen was last seen late Wednesday night.

Target Store
MN Business

Ellison sues Target-owned Shipt over alleged misclassification of workers

The grocery delivery company is facing two lawsuits over the classification of its "Shoppers."

The Arvig location in Sauk Centre, Minn.
MN News

Ransomware attack affects 60,000 Arvig internet users in Minnesota

The company said hackers were able to cause a brief service disruption.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, February 1

ICU COVID hospitalizations are the lowest they have been in Minnesota since September.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Aug. 30

COVID hospitalizations and positive cases dropped week to week in Minnesota.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minimal levels of omicron sub-variant detected in Twin Cities wastewater

It was first detected in early January and hasn't gained much of a footing in the metro area.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 25

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID increased from 438 to 525.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID cases reach highest levels in Minnesota since December

Is the peak of the current wave anywhere in sight?

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, January 28

The state is still in the process of catching up with 10,000 yet-to-be processed tests.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Indicators of COVID in wastewater skyrocketing in Twin Cities

Wastewater detection can serve as a predictor for rising and falling case levels.

flickr mn national guard COVID test hibbing
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, January 31

Case levels remain very high in Minnesota as January comes to an end.