COVID in metro wastewater jumps to highest level since January

The amount of SARS-CoV-2 virus detected in the Twin Cities metro area appears to have risen significantly in recent days, with both the University of Minnesota and the Metropolitan Council posting rising figures in updates this week.

The amount of the virus that causes COVID-19 that is found in wastewater is believed to be a good indicator for future rises and falls in the number of cases, and if the latest info holds to form it would suggest more people will be sick with COVID in the coming weeks.

According to the University of Minnesota, wastewater from the metro region of the state went from 19.3K copies per liter on Oct. 19 to 417.4K on Oct. 23. The jump is easy to see on the right side of the chart below.

© 2022 Regents of the University of Minnesota

It's the highest level in nearly nine months, which marked the tail end of the original omicron variant (BA.1) during its dominant phase after it overtook the delta variant in mid-December.

So what does it mean? According to the University of Minnesota, "increasing virus copies/liter are predictive of clinical cases of COVID one to two weeks later," while the Minnesota Department of Health told Bring Me The News on Friday that "The latest wastewater data is a good reminder that COVID-19 is still with us and that the virus continues to circulate in the community."

Most importantly, hospitalizations have remained "relatively stable for some time," the health department said, also saying more virus in wastewater is "not surprising as we head into what is typically our normal respiratory disease season."

There have been dramatic increases and decreases since wastewater programs began in 2021. For example, the copies per liter jumped from 99.9K on Dec. 22, 2021 to 792.2K four days later, according to University of Minnesota data. That surged to 3.2M copies per liter on Jan. 2, 2022 and then plummeted from 2.3M on Jan. 12 to 344K on Jan. 16.

It later dropped from 425,000 to 426 from Jan. 26 to Jan. 30, so it's clear that the most recent spike is nothing new.

When looking at Friday's update from the Metropolitan Council's wastewater project, there was a 21% increase in viral load in metro-area wastewater Oct. 18-24 compared to the week prior.

"Much of this increase is attributed to a high value observed on Monday, October 24," the Met Council reported. "Ignoring the high 10/24 sample, the viral load entering Metro still increased by 8% compared to the previous week."

Omicron BA.5 represented 91% of the Met Council's samples taken Oct. 18-24, while BA.4 and BA.2.75 were 5% and 3%, respectively.

But like the University of Minnesota data, the Met Council continues to show wastewater viral loads well below the spike associated with omicron BA.1 November-January last winter.

This graph shows the estimated amount of SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA by COVID-19 variant, sub-variant and lineage. The total amount of SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA in Metro Plant wastewater influent is shown in the background in gray. Metropolitan Council

The Metro Plant in St. Paul receives wastewater from 66 metro-area communities.

The coverage area of the metro wastewater project. Metropolitan Council

"It’s important to continue doing what we can to reduce spread and keep cases low. Things like getting the new bivalent booster when eligible, staying home when sick, avoiding contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19, and masking indoors when community levels are elevated can help reduce COVID’s impact on all of us," the Minnesota Department of Health explained.