Skip to main content
COVID: Minneapolis, St. Paul vaccine-or-test rule for dining now in effect

COVID: Minneapolis, St. Paul vaccine-or-test rule for dining now in effect

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are required.

Credit: Melissa Turtinen/Bring Me The News

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are required.

People in Minneapolis and St. Paul now have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to dine out. 

The mayors of the Twin Cities last week announced the new policy, which went into effect on Wednesday, Jan. 19. (The policy goes into effect for ticketed events on Jan. 26.)

It's the latest measure being taken to try to slow the spread of the virus, with mayors Melvin Carter and Jacob Frey having reinstated a public mask mandate earlier this month. But omicron has proven to be more transmissible and with a potentially shorter incubation period than prior COVID strains, prompting more public health mandates.

Related: Vaccinated can spread omicron, so why are Minneapolis and St. Paul requiring diners show vax proof?

The new protocols apply to restaurants and any other indoor establishments where food or drink is served. That includes places like bars, breweries, coffee shops, movie theaters, sports stadiums, entertainment venues, bowling alleys, and wedding venues. (It doesn't include schools, hospitals, churches or soup kitchens.)

What this means for you

If you plan to go anywhere that serves food or alcohol in Minneapolis or St. Paul, be prepared to show you're vaccinated or have recently tested negative for COVID-19. 

Those under 5, who are not yet eligible for the vaccine, do not have to show proof of vaccination nor a negative COVID test. 

To prove you're vaccinated, you can show your official vaccine card, a photo of it, a copy of it or a third-party phone app. In St. Paul, you'll have to show your ID with your proof of vaccination if you're 18 or older. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

For tests, you must show a negative PCR or antigen test taken by a medical professional within the past 72 hours. Rapid at-home tests aren't accepted. 

Businesses will be responsible for enforcing the mandate, and the cities say they'll follow up on complaints about businesses that are not following protocols.

It's estimated that only about one-third of restaurants in St. Paul are subject to the mandate because it can only enforce rules for businesses it has licensing power over.

Eateries that don't serve alcohol in St. Paul are licensed by the Minnesota Department of Health, but St. Paul does license those that sell alcohol, so they are subject to the mandate. In Minneapolis, the city licenses restaurants, so all are subject to the mandate.

St. Paul's mandate is set to expire in 40 days, but the mayor could extend it. In Minneapolis, there's no set date for when it will expire but Frey said the city will monitor the situation and announce updates when needed.

Next Up

covid vaccine card
MN Coronavirus

COVID: Minneapolis, St. Paul vaccine-or-test rule for dining now in effect

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are required.

freight train railroad tracks
MN News

Man crawls to safety before train hits his stuck wheelchair

The incident happened Tuesday on Highway 169.

US Bank Stadium
MN Vikings

Sizing up Vikings coaching candidates we know about so far

A closer look at some of the head coaching candidates interviewed by the Vikings

St. Paul police
MN News

St. Paul: Man called police to report he killed his wife

Police are also investigating a separate fatal shooting in the Frogtown neighborhood.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves survive Knicks' second-half barrage to get back to .500

Karl-Anthony Towns' lay-in helped Minnesota get a win in The Garden.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Charges: MN teen shot mom after dispute over meth

The girl's mother said there had been a dispute over methamphetamine.

bad roads, blizzard
MN News

No travel advised: High winds, whiteout conditions in NW MN

Zero visibility in parts of greater Minnesota Tuesday night.

holy angels high school j nelson
MN News

Update: Holy Angels evacuated over bomb threat, school says

Someone left a voicemail early Tuesday suggesting there was an explosive device.

radio station, microphone
MN News

Convicted stalker charged with harassment of another DJ at The Current

He pleaded guilty to similar charges involving the DJ's colleague back in 2015.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN Shopping

10 new shops, food stops at Mall of America

Donuts, K-fashion, model cars — the new tenants cover a lot of bases.

Gophers basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers fall below roster minimum, postpone Penn State game

It is "due to internal COVID-19 protocols within the Golden Gopher program."

Raheem Morris
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings request interview with Rams' Raheem Morris

Morris was once the youngest head coach in the NFL at 33 years old.

Related

dual citizen brewing
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul brewery to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

Staff will also be required to wear masks and test negative for COVID.

modist brewing company
MN Food & Drink

Modist Brewing to require COVID vaccine or negative test

The policy goes into effect on Thursday.

covid vaccine card
MN Coronavirus

Teachers, staff in St. Paul required to get COVID vaccine or weekly testing

It's believed St. Paul is the third district in Minnesota to require vaccines or weekly testing for teachers and staff.

town hall brewery
MN Food & Drink

Town Hall Brewery in Minneapolis closes temporarily

The owner cites the omicron variant and impending vaccine/testing requirements in Minneapolis.

University of minnesota sign
MN News

U of M will now require proof that employees have been vaccinated for COVID

Previously, only students were required to be vaccinated.

movie theater
TV, Movies and The Arts

MN movie theater to require vaccines for some showings

Moviegoers will have to show proof they've been vaccinated.

covid vaccine card
MN Coronavirus

Ellison, FBI warn against buying, selling fake COVID vaccination cards

These vaccination cards are currently the only real "proof" one has that they got the COVID-19 vaccine.

Minneapolis City Hall
MN Coronavirus

Minneapolis city employees must get COVID vaccine or be tested regularly

The new requirements will be phased in over the coming weeks.