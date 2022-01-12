Skip to main content
COVID: Minnetonka to consider citywide mask mandate

COVID: Minnetonka to consider citywide mask mandate

If approved, it would join Minneapolis and St. Paul in requiring masks.

Pexels

If approved, it would join Minneapolis and St. Paul in requiring masks.

The City of Minnetonka will consider a citywide mask mandate at a meeting on Friday. 

The city council will consider the mandate amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Minnetonka and across Minnesota due to the highly contagious omicron variant. 

The meeting is being held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. 

If Minnetonka approves a mask mandate, it would be one of few cities that have begun to require masks in indoor public places again. 

Last week, both Minneapolis and St. Paul brought back the mask mandate. The next day, the Minnesota Medical Association urged other cities to also issue public face mask mandates because "wearing well-fitted masks is a valuable strategy in our ongoing fight to slow the spread of COVID-19 and the highly contagious omicron variant."

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Other cities have considered mask mandates but haven't gone as far as requiring them. The Duluth City Council on Monday rejected a mask mandate. The City of Edina rejected one too, while Bloomington passed a resolution to encourage but not require people to wear masks. 

Meanwhile, Gov. Tim Walz has said he's not going to issue a statewide mask mandate at this time because he doesn't believe enough people will follow it to make a difference.

Public health officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated (and boosted), wear a well-fitting mask in public, practice physical distancing, get tested, avoid crowded settings and gather outdoors or in areas of good ventilation. 

Next Up

Pexels - face mask covid holding
MN Coronavirus

COVID: Minnetonka to consider citywide mask mandate

If approved, it would join Minneapolis and St. Paul in requiring masks.

max the golden retriever
MN News

St. Paul family heartbroken after burglar kills their dog

The suspect broke into the home, stole items and shot the dog.

Klint Kubiak
MN Vikings

Report: Carolina Panthers to interview Vikings OC Klint Kubiak

Klint Kubiak just wrapped up his first season as an NFL offensive coordinator.

plow, snowplow, snow
MN Weather

Winter storm watch issued ahead of Friday snow in Minnesota

The storm system continues to trend with the highest totals in southwestern Minnesota.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Shooting in Minneapolis; police investigating possible false imprisonment

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Tim Walz
MN Coronavirus

Walz set to announce 'actions to support MN hospitals' as omicron surges

The governor will hold a press conference Wednesday morning.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ingram's clutch 3-pointer thwarts Ant's fourth-quarter rally

Anthony Edwards went off in the fourth quarter but Brandon Ingram capped off a big night with a win.

Pixabay - laptop computer dark screen
MN News

19 years in prison for Plymouth man who produced child porn

He used Instagram and other programs to exploit minors.

redington mushing sled dog
MN News

Sled dog team hit by snowmobile in hit-and-run in Wisconsin

One dog had to have surgery after breaking his leg in three places.

lanesboro minnesota
Places to Go

Southern Minnesota city named most stunning small town in MN

And it ranks No. 42 out of 50 on the ranking of each state's stunning towns.

duluth police
MN News

Threat forces Duluth school into lockdown

Police K9s searched the school before it was given the all clear.

wayzata east middle school
MN News

Suspect steals keys from woman at Wayzata school, drives off in her car

It happened during a basketball game at Wayzata East Middle School in Plymouth.

Related

pexels face mask covid
MN Coronavirus

Physicians group urges more public mask mandates

The group says other communities should follow Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Pexels - face mask covid holding
MN Coronavirus

COVID: Minneapolis, St. Paul bring back mask mandates

The new face covering requirements go into effect Thursday.

classroom mask
MN Coronavirus

Anoka-Hennepin, Moorhead schools enact mask mandates

Previously, the districts were only recommending masks for unvaccinated students and staff.

coronavirus, masks, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

City of Ramsey votes to stop enforcing Minnesota's face mask mandate

City Council members say it infringes on individual rights.

teacher, covid, masks, school
MN Coronavirus

Minnetonka to consider removing middle school mask requirement

The school board has been impressed by vaccination rates among middle school students.

senate mask
MN News

Republicans vote down mask mandate for MN Senate floor

Instead, they want to "strongly encourage" that people wear masks.

classroom mask
MN Coronavirus

Rochester schools may change mask rules to require them for all

The school board will consider the proposal, as well as others, on Aug. 17.

face mask
MN Coronavirus

MN health officials: Better to wear 1 mask the right way than 2 the wrong way

Wearing two masks could add protection against COVID-19, but health officials stress the importance of consistency wearing one mask that fits appropriately.