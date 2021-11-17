Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
COVID surge leads to staffing shortage at Twin Cities school district
Updated:
Original:

COVID surge leads to staffing shortage at Twin Cities school district

The district is telling families to prepare for periods of remote learning.
Author:

Nenad Stojkovic, Flickr

The district is telling families to prepare for periods of remote learning.

South Washington County Schools is warning parents and students that rising COVID cases have led to further staffing shortages — and that distance learning is around the corner.

The district, in an announcement Friday, said it has seen "a significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases" as the first trimester nears its close. At some of the SoWashCo elementary schools, 2% of students have contracted COVID.

This surge is putting added stress on staffing shortages. 

"With the rise in positive cases, finding substitutes is increasingly challenging," the district wrote.

The combination of COVID spread and lack of staff means parents and students should be ready for a possible shift to distance learning, with classrooms potentially going remote for up to 10 calendar days.

Related: Minnesota will expand COVID booster eligibility to all over 18s, even if federal government doesn't

"We ask for your grace and patience as these shortages apply to all of our staff who keep our school district running including teachers, paraprofessionals, nutrition services workers, bus drivers and custodians," the district wrote.

SoWashCo comprises 24 schools in cities including Cottage Grove, Newport, St. Paul Park, Woodbury, Afton, and Denmark and Grey Cloud Island Townships, with 18,400 students ranging from preK-12.

The district is actively recruiting new hires, including for substitute teacher spots and other staff positions. Administrators told FOX 9 they have about 100 open teacher or paraprofessional jobs.

The SoWashCo announcement comes amid a troubling spike in COVID cases throughout the state. Case rates in Minnesota are among the highest in the entire country, with the positivity rate reaching high-risk levels not seen since December of 2020 — immediately following one of the worst periods of the pandemic.

Minnesota schools have been hit particularly hard during the early months of the school year, with thousands of new child cases reported last week. There were also 14 students hospitalized, one of them in intensive care. Health officials say eight school staffers have died from COVID since in-person learning resumed in September.

Related: Since delta arrived, COVID deaths have mostly happened in less-vaccinated Greater Minnesota

Minnesota Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller issued a plea to families with school-age children Tuesday, urging them to take simple protection measures: wear a mask to school, get vaccinated, take part in regular testing when needed and practice social distancing.

“We have learned a lot since the beginning of the pandemic, and our priorities remain the same: first, maintaining the safety, health and wellness of our students, staff and families; and second, ensuring students can stay in their classrooms for safe in-person learning," Mueller said in a news release.

Next Up

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant's 4th quarter takeover leads Timberwolves over Kings

The Timberwolves star erupted to lead a much-needed victory.

ANGELIQUE CHRISTINE LEPSCH
MN News

Fridley woman missing, her vehicle found near Lowry Bridge

Coordinated search efforts are ongoing.

patagonia airbnb photo
Travel

Couple named  'top hosts' for off-the-grid cabin

The small space looks out to Lake Superior.

fargo police chief shooting presser 11-17-21
MN News

2 killed in shooting at Fargo business, suspected gunman turns himself in

A man later walked into the police station and said he was responsible.

snow flakes flurries unsplash
Weather MN

NWS warns bursts of snow could slow Weds. commute

The isolated storms will impact central Minnesota through the Twin Cities.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Charges: Man created fake sexual profiles of MN college student

He's charged with cyberstalking.

J Boeckermann Rochester BCA
MN News

Police searching for MN woman who left home, never returned

She's been missing more than a month now.

Screen Shot 2021-11-17 at 2.03.36 PM
MN Gophers

Dick Vitale: Gift from Gophers 'lifted my spirits' during chemo

The Gophers got a few "awesome baby" comments from the iconic sportscaster.

police lights
MN News

Charges: MN woman had baby with underage runaway from California

She faces 10 felonies in connection to the case.

potato man and sweetie stand facebook
MN Food & Drink

Two Minnesota State Fair food stands announce closure

One of the stands had been in operation since 1929.

hwy 62 west minneapolis street view - crop
Minnesota Life

Speed limit on Highway 62 Crosstown increased

Travelers on the busy Twin Cities highway can (legally) go a bit faster now.

Governor Tim Walz
MN Coronavirus

Walz explains why he's not using emergency powers to combat COVID surge

He doesn't think they'd be effective, and wants his team in place to bring the state out of the pandemic.

Related

Flickr - child teenager school mask covid - Jill Carlson
MN Coronavirus

Surge in COVID cases among school students, another staff member death

The rise in cases in schools mirrors what's happening statewide.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN Coronavirus

Decision on school mask mandates will be up to local districts

It will not come from the health or education departments, an official said Wednesday.

Dodge Center
MN Coronavirus

SE MN school district moves to distance learning amid COVID-19 outbreak

The district aims to be back for in-person learning by early next week.

Pexels - mother child mask covid
MN Coronavirus

MDH urging that all wear face masks, 12+ get vaccinated for upcoming school year

State health officials revealed their COVID-19 recommendations for 2021-22.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID vaccine to be offered at 14 Twin Cities YMCAs

The vaccine will be available to everyone age 12 and up during free clinic events.

Flickr - child wearing mask close up - Nenad Stojkovic
MN News

Counties without K-12 mask mandate see sharper rise in child COVID cases

That's according to a new study released Friday by the CDC.

vaccine
MN Coronavirus

State's vaccine appointment effort for Twin Cities schools leads to fiasco

8,720 doses are for metro area educators this week.

masks, schools
MN Coronavirus

List of Twin Cities school districts with, without, and undecided on mask mandate

19 metro-area districts will require masks; 11 won't require masks; 16 are undecided.