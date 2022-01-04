Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
COVID test appointments hard to come by in the Twin Cities as demand surges
Publish date:

COVID test appointments hard to come by in the Twin Cities as demand surges

Demand for the test has swelled in this post-holiday, back-to-school period.
Author:

The National Guard, Flickr

Demand for the test has swelled in this post-holiday, back-to-school period.

COVID-19 testing remains inaccessible for many Twin Cities residents, with demand surging after the year-end holiday period.

Appointments at many Twin Cities community testing sites were booked not just Tuesday, but through to the end of this week and beyond. That included at the Minneapolis Convention Center, Bloomington DMV and Roy Wilkins in St. Paul.

One-off appointments may appear occasionally (there was a Wednesday afternoon option briefly available in Brooklyn Park) but generally these sites are full until Saturday, Jan. 10, at the earliest. 

Related: Walz, Osterholm paint ominous omicron picture for Minnesota in January

The community sites nearest the Twin Cities with short-term testing appointments available (meaning Wednesday or Thursday) appear to be Mankato, Winona and St. Cloud.

The state's testing capacity has been pushed in recent days, as people come out of a year-end holiday period and prepare to go back to work and/or school. Vault, which provides free at-home saliva tests for Minnesotans, had to cap the number of tests it will send out due to this high demand, and the site at MSP Airport moved to appointment only after crowds descended on the testing center.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), on Twitter, issued a reminder that there are about 500 testing sites throughout the state run by clinics. People hoping for a test can check those as well.

There's a shortage of at-home COVID tests sold at places like Walgreen's and CVS as well, with NPR reporting manufacturers are planning to increase production as much as five-fold in the months ahead.

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from MDH includes 16,204 newly reported cases and 36 newly reported deaths. It also shows an increase in hospitalizations.

Next Up

flickr mn national guard COVID test hibbing
MN Coronavirus

COVID test appointments hard to come by in the Twin Cities

Demand for the test has swelled in this post-holiday, back-to-school period.

Matt Boldy
MN Wild

Wild call up top prospects Matt Boldy, Marco Rossi

The two top prospects will debut Thursday night.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, January 4

Hospitalizations are on the rise again.

Walz
MN Coronavirus

Walz, Osterholm paint ominous omicron picture for Minnesota

A significant surge is forthcoming, according to Walz and Osterholm.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN News

Edina High School shifts to virtual after frozen pipes burst

"We believe a virtual learning environment will offer the least interruption to learning for the majority of EHS students," the district said.

big discount liquor
MN News

Charges: Liquor store shoplifter shot customer who tried to stop him

The suspect used the victim's own gun in the shooting, charges say.

Lakeville Walmart assault - 1CROP
MN News

Man arrested, charged in road rage assault outside Lakeville Walmart

He broke the man's femur, charges said.

whiteout, snow, blizzard
MN Weather

Whiteout conditions possible; latest snow forecast for Minnesota

Snow totals have been bumped up and might go even higher.

2016_0926_USBS_Interior_Exterior_0004 (1)
MN Vikings

How close were the Vikings to being a playoff team?

Mike Zimmer ran through the close losses on Monday but the bigger picture looks like they deserve to be on the outside looking in

ice castles 2022
Minnesota Life

The Ice Castles open in the Twin Cities on Friday

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-01-04 at 9.59.13 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

In town for the Winter Classic, Jon Hamm stopped in at 3 Minneapolis bars

The 'Mad Men' actor was a familiar face in before and after Saturday's game.

Brian O'Neill
MN Vikings

COVID-19 hits Minnesota Vikings offensive line

Three starters on the offensive line have entered COVID protocols.

Related

Flickr - COVID testing specimen bags
MN Coronavirus

State opening 2 new COVID saliva testing sites in Twin Cities

They'll open in St. Paul and Bloomington at the end of August.

covid test 2
MN Coronavirus

COVID tests are in high demand. Here's everything you need to know.

Where you can find them, the types of tests and when you should take the test.

covid saliva test
MN Coronavirus

Amid holiday demand, MN's at-home COVID test provider tightened free testing cap

Vault Health says it has a cap on how many free tests it can send out, which resets each day.

Flickr - child wearing mask close up - Nenad Stojkovic
MN Coronavirus

COVID surge leads to staffing shortage at Twin Cities school district

The district is telling families to prepare for periods of remote learning.

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN Coronavirus

MN opening another 2 new COVID testing sites in Twin Cities

The demand for testing is on the rise.

child parent mask covid pexels
MN Coronavirus

Mayo: Severe COVID rash less common as vaccinations increase

Both children and adults may get these rashes, which can take different forms.

covid saliva test
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota expanding COVID-19 testing capacity as demand rises

The demand for testing was up 10% last week compared to the week prior.

covid nurse
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota to open 'alternative care site' to help with COVID hospital surge

After a brief dip in COVID cases statewide, they have been rising again over the past week.