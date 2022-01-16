COVID testing site in Minneapolis to move temporarily as Boat Show moves in

Skip to main content
Minneapolis Convention Center

The COVID-19 community testing site at the Minneapolis Convention Center (MCC) is moving for the coming week only to U.S. Bank Stadium.

The announcement was made this past week by the Minnesota Department of Health, which says the MCC site will be closed between Jan. 17-21, and will instead operate from the home of the Vikings, where it will be open between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The move comes amid the height of the omicron-driven peak of COVID cases in the Twin Cities and Minnesota, and it comes as the Minneapolis Convention Center prepares to be taken over by the Progressive Insurance Minneapolis Boat Show, which is returning after being canceled in 2021.

Organizers are preparing the exhibition ahead of time, holding a preview for invited guests on Wednesday, before it opens to the public between Jan. 20 and 23, with tens of thousands of visitors expected.

Because the event is ticketed, it will not fall under Minneapolis' new rules requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test be shown for entry to anywhere food and drink is served. This requirement for ticketed events doesn't go into effect until Jan. 26.

As the Boat Show website says: "Vaccination or test requirements go into effect on January 26 for ticketed events and will not impact the 2022 boat show."

However, those in attendance will be required to wear face masks.

The MCC posted a statement on its Facebook page in support of the Boat Show, saying it "has been contracted to be at MCC for many months and is a long-standing yearly customer serving our community."

"Our team works with each client to establish and deliver the best health and safety protocols for each event," it added.

The U.S. Bank Stadium testing site will offer saliva PCR and nasal swab rapid antigen tests for both walk-ins and appointments. You can book a COVID-19 test at a Minnesota community testing site here.

Free parking will be provided at the Mills Fleet Farm Parking Garage.

