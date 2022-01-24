COVID treatments: Essentia Health to help test 3 existing meds

Skip to main content
COVID treatments: Essentia Health to help test 3 existing medications — including ivermectin

COVID treatments: Essentia Health to help test 3 existing medications — including ivermectin

The clinical trial includes the much-discussed drug ivermectin.

TajPharmaImages, Wikimedia Commons

The clinical trial includes the much-discussed drug ivermectin.

Essentia Health will take part in a nationwide clinical trial to see how effective three existing medications are in treating COVID.

The Duluth-based health system announced its inclusion in the double-blind trial Monday, saying the goal of the study is to "evaluate repurposed medications" — meaning drugs already approved by the FDA for other uses — in treating mild or moderate COVID-19.

Among the three drugs that will be trialed is ivermectin, a medication that has become a politicized rallying cry among the anti-vaccine crowd. The drug is approved for use in humans to treat two specific conditions caused by parasitic worms, but health experts and the drug's manufacturer, Merck, have said there is not any concrete evidence it will be effective against COVID.

Yet starting in summer of 2021, demand for ivermectin has skyrocketed, with people even seeking out and taking the animal-grade version (something health officials, again, have said is a bad idea since the formulation isn't the same as the human version).

This nationwide double-blind study, part of a COVID treatment effort being led by the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, will help answer the question of whether ivermectin is or is not an effective COVID treatment.

The two other medications that will be included in the trial are fluticasone, an inhaled steroid commonly prescribed for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and fluvoxamine, a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), often prescribed for depression, Essentia Health said.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

“We are very excited and fortunate to have this important clinical trial available to the communities we serve,” said Dr. Rajesh Prabhu, an infectious disease physician at Essentia Health, in the announcement. “If enough people diagnosed with COVID-19 participate in this study, we can answer quickly whether these medications will be beneficial in treating mild-to-moderate COVID. The aim of the study is to see if these medications make you feel better sooner and prevent hospitalization.”

Essentia's role will be to serve as a clinical research site: Referring eligible study participants, then enrolling them and monitoring their progress for 90 days. The trial does not require site visits. Anyone who qualifies and is interested can reach out to Essentia Health here.

Next Up

TajPharmaImages WIkimedia Commons ivermectin
MN Coronavirus

COVID treatments: Essentia Health to help test 3 existing meds

The clinical trial includes the much-discussed drug ivermectin.

Screen Shot 2022-01-24 at 3.48.57 PM
MN News

Suspect crashes into Minneapolis snow plow, fires shots at plow driver

The plow driver was pulled to the side of the road when the incident happened.

cold Minneapolis
MN Weather

Coldest day of the winter is possible this week in Minnesota

An air temp of -30F isn't out of the question too far from the metro.

polley freeborn county jail roster jan 2022 resize
MN News

District fires school counselor accused of sexually assaulting student

He's been charged with felony criminal sexual conduct.

Moorhead family
MN News

Authorities pinpoint source of CO that killed family of 7

The victims, all members of Hernandez-Pinto family, were found dead in a Moorhead home.

Snow sculpting stillwater
Minnesota Life

Photos: Winners of the World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater

Twelve teams from around the world competed.

polymet mining
MN News

Court issues mixed ruling on PolyMet, orders more analysis on water permit

The court, however, overruled several challenges to the permit.

SPPD Kua person of interest 01-24-2022
MN News

Police release images of woman driving stolen Audi that had puppy inside

It's not clear whether she was involved in the vehicle theft.

J R Jones - Anoka County Jail 2021.10.16 - Resize crop
MN News

Fatal hit-and-run driver can avoid prison time with plea deal

He was charged with striking and killing a 56-year-old who was walking her dog.

Screen Shot 2022-01-24 at 11.21.49 AM
MN Sports

Alex Rodriguez: 'I'm not a Packers fan'

He was at Lambeau screaming "Cheese!" and "Let's go!" during the playoff game against the 49ers.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, January 24

Case levels remain very high in Minnesota.

St. Paul Police Department
MN News

Woman killed in St. Paul's North End identified as 31-year-old

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Related

Essentia health
MN Coronavirus

99% of Essentia Health employees vaccinated, but 49 fired over mandate

The employees had until Nov. 1 to be fully vaccinated or apply for an exemption.

us navy flickr hospital covid
MN Coronavirus

MN hospitals issue plea: Don't go to the ER for a COVID test

"Please help us keep our emergency department capacity and staff available for medical emergencies," the association said.

unsplash - visitor patient doctor hospital emergency - crop
MN Coronavirus

Essentia Health details new patient visitors restrictions

The new rules apply to clinics and hospitals in NE Minnesota and NW Wisconsin

hospital ICU bed Flickr
MN Coronavirus

Essentia Health reinstates visitor restrictions as COVID cases rise

Patients with COVID-19 won't be allowed visitors.

blood donor hospital makelessnoise flickr
MN News

'Severe' blood shortage has MN health care system worried

The blood supply in the U.S. has reaching worrying levels.

allina please stop chad davis flickr
MN Coronavirus

Allina Health bans most visitors from its hospitals, clinics

There are a few limited exceptions.

northland hospital covid psa screengrab
MN Coronavirus

Video: 'Exhausted' Northland doctors, nurses issue COVID plea

They helped create a 30-second PSA that will air in the Northland.

St Lukes Duluth GSV Pro
MN Coronavirus

Duluth hospital requiring visitors to show vax proof, neg. test

The health care system is also tightening visitor guidelines.