October 29, 2021
COVID vaccinations among kids 12-17 up since start of rewards program, Walz's office says
COVID vaccinations among kids 12-17 up since start of rewards program, Walz's office says

Kids can get a $200 reward and be entered to win $100,000 in scholarship money.
Navy Medicine, Flickr

The governor's office says vaccinations among kids 12-17 years old are up since the $200 reward and scholarship drawing incentives were implemented.

The "Kids Deserve a Shot" campaign kicked off Oct. 18, with the state dangling $200 VISA gift cards and lottery drawings for $100,000 in college scholarship funds in front of 12- to 17-year-olds and their parents. In a news release Friday, the governor's office said more than 2,200 Minnesotans in that age group received a COVID shot during the first week of the campaign — up from about 1,600 the week prior.

That's an increase of about 38%.

“Every shot in the arm helps us fight COVID-19, and we’re excited to reward every 12- 17-year-old who joins us in that fight,” said Gov. Tim Walz in the announcement.

The vaccination rate among the two age groups (which are measured separately by the state) still lags behind others. As of the Friday afternoon, Minnesota's COVID vaccine dashboard showed:

<strong>Age group</strong><strong>At least 1 dose</strong><strong>Completed vaxx series</strong>

12-15

170,198 (59%)

154,456 (53%)

16-17

90,626 (63%)

84,892 (59%)

The one-dose and completed series rates are below the 18-49, 50-64 and 75-plus age groups.

MDH vaxx proportion age groups - 2021.10.29

Vaccine recipients in that age range have to compete their vaccine series by Nov. 30 in order to get the $200 reward. That means their first jab has to come by Nov. 9 in order to be eligible.

In addition, the first of five drawings for $100,000 in scholarship money, good for any not-for-profit higher ed institution in Minnesota, is Nov. 19. Anybody age 12-17 that has completed their vaccine series can enter the drawings — even if it was before these incentives were announced.

Here are the drawing dates and deadlines for entry:

  • Nov. 19 (Entry deadline: Nov. 15)
  • Nov. 29 (Entry deadline: Nov. 22)
  • Dec. 3 (Entry deadline: Nov. 29)
  • Dec. 10 (Entry deadline: Dec. 6)
  • Dec. 17 (Entry deadline: Dec. 13)

The governor's office said next week, the state plans to reveal further "Minnesota experience" prize drawings that will take place each week, which will be open to kids 12-17 years old who have completed their COVID vaccine series.

