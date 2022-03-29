Crash closes Hwy. 169 southbound in Shakopee

A crash Tuesday morning closed Highway 169 southbound in Shakopee, causing traffic to back up on the highway.

The Shakopee Police Department at 7:50 a.m. tweeted the highway is closed at the Marschall Road exit as the Minnesota State Patrol investigates a crash.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation's website shows the crash happened at about 6:24 a.m. between Marshcall Road and Marystown Road.

This is a developing story. No other details about the crash have been released.