Crash closes Hwy. 169 southbound in Shakopee

Crash closes Highway 169 southbound in Shakopee Tuesday morning

The crash happened about 6:24 a.m.

MnDOT

A crash Tuesday morning closed Highway 169 southbound in Shakopee, causing traffic to back up on the highway. 

The Shakopee Police Department at 7:50 a.m. tweeted the highway is closed at the Marschall Road exit as the Minnesota State Patrol investigates a crash. 

The Minnesota Department of Transportation's website shows the crash happened at about 6:24 a.m. between Marshcall Road and Marystown Road. 

This is a developing story. No other details about the crash have been released.

