Crash closes Interstate 35E northbound in Burnsville

A second crash with injuries happened just before the exit where the freeway is closed.

Interstate 35E in Burnsville is closed at County Road 11 after a crash involving a pedestrian Thursday afternoon. 

Few details have been provided, but the Minnesota State Patrol crash report says the crash happened at approximately 12:06 p.m. The only other information is that it involved a 35-year-old individual, whose condition has not been released. 

The northbound lanes of the interstate are expected to remain closed at County Road 11 until approximately 3 p.m., according to MnDOT. 

A second crash in the northbound lanes of I-35E happened just south of the County Road 11 exit, with State Patrol troopers and an ambulance arriving at the scene around 2 p.m. That second crash was caught on camera. 

The extent of injuries in that crash have not been announced. 

