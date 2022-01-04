Fatal crash closes southbound Highway 169 in Mankato

Highway 169 southbound near Mankato is closed Tuesday afternoon due to a fatal crash.

The crash occurred on the bridge over the Blue Earth River near Honeymead in Mankato around noon Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says. Traffic is being detoured, and those in the area should expect delays.

Traffic cameras show traffic backed up and emergency crews at the scene. It appears the crash involved a semi-truck.

Sgt. T. Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol tweeted Tuesday afternoon the agency is investigating the fatal crash, and southbound Highway 169 remains closed.

MnDOT's website was updated at 1:07 p.m. to note Highway 169 is closed between U.S. 14 and 207th Military Road for the next hour and a half. And at 1:55 p.m., MnDOT's traffic cameras showed several emergency vehicles still on the scene (see photo below).

This is a developing story.