Crash driver in Chaska was 4 times over limit at 9:30 a.m.

The driver in a crash reported in Chaska Friday morning was allegedly four times over the drink-driving limit.

That's according to Chaska Police Department, which says it arrested the driver for DWI after they crashed into another vehicle.

Said driver gave a breath sample at 9:30 a.m. of .341%, which is more than four times' Minnesota's legal limit of 0.08%.

"Thankfully, no one was injured. Please drive sober. Your life and others’ depends on it," Chaska PD said.

Drunk-driving was a factor in almost a quarter of the fatal crashes in Minnesota in 2021, with the Minnesota saying there were 114 alcohol-related fatalities on Minnesota roads out of 465 total deaths.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters