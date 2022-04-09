Crash in Burnsville leaves one dead, two severely injured

A crash in Burnsville has left one person dead and two severely injured, with police saying those involved are likely teenagers.

Burnsville PD says it was notified of a crash near the intersection of Nicollet Boulevard and Grand Avenue at 6:26 a.m., with three people in the vehicle "who all appeared to be teenagers."

One of the victims died at the scene, with the other two taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in a critical condition.

Police believe the trio are the same that officers had seen earlier at the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn (14201 Nicollet Ave.), where police had been called to a noise complaint.

"When officers arrived, they noticed three people get into a vehicle and flee the parking lot at a high rate of speed," the department said.

"Officers later located the vehicle after it had crashed, and believed the crash victims to be same people who had left the hotel."

No ages of the three victims have been confirmed at this time, nor has the identity of the deceased.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.