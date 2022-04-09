Skip to main content
Crash in Burnsville leaves one dead, two severely injured

Crash in Burnsville leaves one dead, two severely injured

The teens apparently fled after police received a noise complaint relating to a hotel parking lot.

Bring Me The News

The teens apparently fled after police received a noise complaint relating to a hotel parking lot.

A crash in Burnsville has left one person dead and two severely injured, with police saying those involved are likely teenagers.

Burnsville PD says it was notified of a crash near the intersection of Nicollet Boulevard and Grand Avenue at 6:26 a.m., with three people in the vehicle "who all appeared to be teenagers."

One of the victims died at the scene, with the other two taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in a critical condition.

Police believe the trio are the same that officers had seen earlier at the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn (14201 Nicollet Ave.), where police had been called to a noise complaint.

"When officers arrived, they noticed three people get into a vehicle and flee the parking lot at a high rate of speed," the department said.

"Officers later located the vehicle after it had crashed, and believed the crash victims to be same people who had left the hotel."

No ages of the three victims have been confirmed at this time, nor has the identity of the deceased.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Crash in Burnsville leaves one dead, two severely injured

The teens apparently fled after police received a noise complaint relating to a hotel parking lot.

Kelly, Patrick - crop
MN News

Man accused of stalking another DJ at The Current pleads guilty

The 63-year-old repeatedly showed up at the DJ's home and regularly sent flowers and other gifts to her.

storm, severe, shelf cloud
MN Weather

NWS: 'Anomalously strong, rare' spring storm set for Minnesota

There will be periods of snow in parts of Minnesota to end the weekend, before the main event arrives.

Screen Shot 2022-04-08 at 5.13.28 PM
MN News

Former Alexandria police chief charged with financial crimes

He allegedly used the city's credit card for $65K

Screen Shot 2022-04-04 at 8.49.06 AM
MN News

Cause of death revealed for doctor who went missing on WI hike

The ground beneath her feet gave out, sending her falling down an embankment.

Justice, court
MN News

Man accused of raping girl at bus stop can't be charged as adult

He was 13 years old when the incident happened, so can't face criminal charges.

minneapolis highway 55 greg gjerdingen flickr
MN News

Road closures to hit Hwy. 55/Hiawatha in Minneapolis this summer

Get ready for construction season.

Screen Shot 2022-04-08 at 2.29.51 PM
MN Weather

Monitoring 'a monster storm' that will impact MN next week

The bigger focus is the big storm for next week that could bring thunderstorms and heavy snow for some.

Delta
MN Travel

Delta's service from Twin Cities to London resumes Monday

The route has been shut down since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

daves hot chicken facebook
Bars and Restaurants

Dave's Hot Chicken lines up first Twin Cities restaurants

Kris Humphries and the Humphries family are behind the local debut.

anoka county sheriff hit saud april 2022 1 crop
MN News

Driver slams into squad car stopped at highway crash site

The deputy was on the scene helping control traffic when the collision occurred.

Minnesota public radio
MN Music and Radio

The Current makes 3 new on-air hires, including return of Barb Abney

The three new staffers will work in an on-call capacity.

Related

ATV
MN News

ATV crashes into pair on Minnesota trail, leaving one dead

A 50-year-old died after being struck by the ATV, with police saying alcohol was involved.

Screen Shot 2021-10-10 at 7.07.37 AM
MN News

Shootout at downtown St. Paul bar leaves one dead, 14 injured

Police say the woman who died was 20 years old.

police lights
MN News

Shootings in Minneapolis leave one dead, five injured

Police have so far made no arrests.

MN News

One dead, two injured in Cedar-Riverside shooting

An ambulance was flagged down by the driver of a car that had a dead person inside.

Camille Dennis-Bond
MN News

Charges: Siblings were racing when one crashed, killing young couple in Burnsville

The April crash caused a Honda CRV to split in half, killing the two people inside.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

One dead, one injured after 'altercation' in Minneapolis

A man believed to be in his 20s died at HCMC.

Screen Shot 2019-08-29 at 6.56.43 PM
MN News

Two dead after fleeing driver crashes at I-35 off-ramp

The police chase ended on the interstate at Owatonna.

denny dempsey
MN News

Minneapolis man charged in October crash that killed Burnsville priest

A warrant has been issued for the driver's arrest.