Skip to main content
Crash in Rochester leaves 1 dead, 2 injured Monday

Crash in Rochester leaves 1 dead, 2 injured Monday

The crash happened Monday afternoon on the northeast side of Rochester.

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

The crash happened Monday afternoon on the northeast side of Rochester.

One person died and two others were injured in two-vehicle crash in Rochester Monday afternoon. 

Rochester police confirmed that a female died in the crash that happened at approximately 1:23 p.m. on East Circle Drive NE near Century Valley Road NE. 

A passenger in the female victim's vehicle along with the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a hospital for care, though the severity of their injuries is unknown. 

No further information has been released. 

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Crash in Rochester leaves 1 dead, 2 injured Monday

The crash happened Monday afternoon on the northeast side of Rochester.

Screen Shot 2022-04-11 at 11.59.20 AM
MN News

Driving facing charges for crash that killed Lakeville North sophomore

A 21-year-old is now facing criminal vehicular homicide charges.

unsplash school bus
MN News

Elementary student hit by motorcyclist who passed stopped Edina school bus

The bus had its stop arm out and lights flashing, police say.

Hanneman bodycam footage
MN News

BCA releases Amir Locke case file, SWAT officer's bodycam footage

Minnesota prosecutors declined last week to file charges in the case.

school, classroom
Minnesota Life

Minnesota Teacher of the Year Award down to 11 finalists

The finalists will be interviewed by a selection panel, with the winner being announced May 1.

plane, Piper PA-32
MN News

Search comes up empty after report of 'possible plane crash'

A resident reported two planes flying low, including one that buzzed a house.

Target Field
MN Sports

Minnesota Twins running limited time $4 ticket deal

The deal is only available until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

270313624_282040300624950_3419274998819919498_n
MN News

North Dakota forecast: 2 feet of snow, 50 mph winds

Big issues are expected with near-impossible driving conditions.

176838905_eb7b932cfe_h
MN Business

Bloomberg: Food inflation pushes Cargill family members higher in billionaires list

The Minnesota-based food giant is America's largest privately-owned company.

tornado
MN Weather

Zeroing in on Tuesday tornado threat in Minnesota, Iowa

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is tracking the storm system for Bring Me The News.

Screen Shot 2022-04-11 at 11.59.20 AM
MN News

Victim in fatal Burnsville crash ID'd as Lakeville North student

Sydney Kohner was a sophomore at Lakeville North High School.

14705392355_7d5d9444ab_k
MN Travel

Hwy. 55 work to cause disruption between Minneapolis, Inver Grove Heights

The road and bridge replacement project won't be finished till the fall.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Head-on crash in Minneapolis kills 1, injures another

A man in his late-40s was killed in the crash.

state patrol
MN News

Driver dies after losing control of vehicle, crashing into tree

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in Zumbrota.

ambulance
MN News

Woman killed, 3 others injured in crash on icy highway in Minnesota

The crash happened on a highway that was slick from snow and ice.

ambulance
MN News

Trucker dies after crashing into jackknifed semi trailer on I-35

The crash happened on an icy stretch of I-35 in southern Minnesota.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Crash in Pine County leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

The crash happened in Henriette, a small community east of Mora.

ambulance
MN News

2 killed in fiery crash Sunday night in East Bethel

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 1 critically injured after rear-end crash in Rochester

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

ambulance
MN News

Man retrieving items from trailer fatally struck by driver in Bloomington

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Saturday.