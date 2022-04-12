Crash in Rochester leaves 1 dead, 2 injured Monday
One person died and two others were injured in two-vehicle crash in Rochester Monday afternoon.
Rochester police confirmed that a female died in the crash that happened at approximately 1:23 p.m. on East Circle Drive NE near Century Valley Road NE.
A passenger in the female victim's vehicle along with the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a hospital for care, though the severity of their injuries is unknown.
No further information has been released.