Crash in southeast Minnesota claims the life of Wisconsin woman

The crash happened just south of Kellogg, Minnesota, around noon Tuesday.

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

A Wisconsin woman died in a two-vehicle crash in southeastern Minnesota on Tuesday, Jan. 11. 

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the collision happened at the intersection of Highways 61 and 42 in Greenfield Township, Wabasha County, at approximately 11:52 a.m. 

Per the crash report, 53-year-old Sheila M. Harel, of Chippewa Falls, was driving a 2003 Subaru Legacy eastbound on Highway 42 and a 21-year-old Lake City woman was southbound on Highway 61 when they collided. 

Harel was pronounced dead after being transported to Gundersen St. Elizabeth's hospital in Wabasha. The 21-year-old Minnesota woman was transported to the same hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

