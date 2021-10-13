October 13, 2021
Crash involving school bus injures 3 west of the Twin Cities

The crash happened on Highway 212 near Norwood Young America.
A crash involving a passenger car and a school bus left one person fighting for their life and two children injured Tuesday night. 

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the school bus was northbound on County Road 31 near Norwood Young America and was making a left turn to go west on Highway 212 when an eastbound Cadillac collided with the bus at the intersection. 

The driver of the Cadillac, a 21-year-old woman from Glencoe, was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis with life-threatening injuries. 

The bus driver was uninjured, but two boys from Hutchinson, ages 12 and 14, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

WCCO-TV reports the bus was transporting members of a cross country team from Hutchinson Public Schools. 

The crash happened at approximately 7:50 p.m. Tuesday. 

