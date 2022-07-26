Crash kills motorcyclist on Interstate 35 in Forest Lake

A crash on Interstate 35 in Forest Lake Monday afternoon resulted in the death of a 45-year-old North Branch man.

The crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. on I-35 northbound, just north of Hwy. 97.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Sky Patrick Oneil was riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson Cruiser northbound in the center lane when he lost control and went into the east ditch, causing the motorcycle to flip.

Oneil was taken to M Health Fairview Lakes Wyoming and was pronounced dead.

He was not wearing a helmet, according to the crash report.