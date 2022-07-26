Skip to main content
Crash kills motorcyclist on Interstate 35 in Forest Lake

The 45-year-old lost control and flipped the motorcycle in a ditch, according to the crash report.

A crash on Interstate 35 in Forest Lake Monday afternoon resulted in the death of a 45-year-old North Branch man. 

The crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. on I-35 northbound, just north of Hwy. 97. 

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Sky Patrick Oneil was riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson Cruiser northbound in the center lane when he lost control and went into the east ditch, causing the motorcycle to flip. 

Oneil was taken to M Health Fairview Lakes Wyoming and was pronounced dead. 

He was not wearing a helmet, according to the crash report. 

