2 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries in Hwy. 7 crash

Crash leaves 2 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries in Kandiyohi County

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

Two people were killed and third crash victim suffered life-threatening injuries when vehicles collided in Kandiyohi County on Saturday evening. 

According the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at about 6:30 p,m. and involved a collision between a Ford Edge and a GMC Yukon at the intersection of Hwy. 7 at 195th St. SE in East Lake Lillian Township. 

Both drivers were killed in the crash. 

The driver of the Ford Edge was 86-year-old August Faber, of Lake Lillian. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber was a passenger in the Edge. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. 

Jacob Thomas Dahlheimer, 25, of Faribault, was behind the wheel of the GM. Yukon. He also died at the scene, with the State Patrol saying he wasn't wearing a seatbelt. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

