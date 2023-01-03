Crashes, spinouts mounting as heavy snow blankets Twin Cities

Heavy snow is blanketing the Twin Cities Tuesday afternoon, falling at a ferocious rate and causing treacherous driving conditions.

Snow has been falling at a rate of 1-2 inches per hour in places early in the afternoon, leaving most Twin Cities roads completely covered despite the best efforts of MnDOT plow teams.

As a result, drivers across the Twin Cities and surrounding counties have been crashing and spinning off the road. Here's a look at the situation as of 1:35 p.m.

When we say completely covered in snow, we mean it. Here's the view from a MnDOT snow plow on I-394.

A "no travel" advisory remains in place southwestern Minnesota, where heavy snow has combined with blowing snow.

The advisory area has now been expanded to include many more counties, including Hutchinson, around an hour outside of the Twin Cities, as well as Marshall, Montevideo, and Redwood Falls.

The Minnesota Department if Transportation is advising those who need to drive to leave extra time and reduce their speed.