Crashes, spinouts mounting on Minnesota snow-covered roads

The state is bound to be covered in snow by week's end.

Adam Uren

Snow has started to cover some Minnesota roads as a major snowstorm makes its way into the state Wednesday.

At about 10 a.m., multiple crashes and vehicle spin-outs could be seen on the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 map.

The National Weather Service said fluffy snow could accumulate up to 8 inches in some spots of the state Wednesday. More blizzard-like, whiteout conditions are forecast for Thursday and Friday.

While the Twin Cities area is seeing numerous crashes, the western part of the state is reporting some roads to be completely covered in snow. 

Western Minnesota road conditions as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Road conditions in the metro area Wednesday morning.

Visibility on some roads is a half-mile or less, according to MN 511.

Bring Me The News' Adam Uren drove past the scene of a semi-truck with front-end damage, pulled over on the side of Interstate 94 a few miles west of Clearwater.

The Minnesota State Patrol said 61 crashes were reported from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Four of them involved an injury but none were serious or fatal. In addition, 39 vehicle spin-outs and one jackknifed semi were reported.

According to MnDOT, slow travel is expected across the state as the winter storm moves east.

The Twin Cities is expected to receive anywhere from 4-7 inches with slightly higher amounts in the northern suburbs. Snow is expected to fall Wednesday followed by strong winds Thursday and Friday.

The winter storm warning is in effect for a majority of the state through Thursday morning. Then, a blizzard warning will go into effect for the southwestern part of the state and a winter storm watch will be active for the Twin Cities, parts of central Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Snow emergencies are likely to be called for cities impacted by the storm.

"Significant travel impacts are LIKELY across the area due to blowing and drifting snow, in addition to visibility impaired by the blowing and drifting snow," NWS said, regarding Thursday and Friday's forecast.

Bring Me The News would like to provide a friendly reminder to drive with common sense.

CrashClearwaterI94
