Crashes, spinouts piling up as snow blankets southern MN

Skip to main content
Crashes, spinouts piling up as snow blankets southern half of Minnesota

Crashes, spinouts piling up as snow blankets southern half of Minnesota

Snow is expected to continue throughout the day.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow, Twitter

Snow is expected to continue throughout the day.

Reports of crashes and spinouts are piling up as a winter storm moves through the southern half of the state on Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol tallied 159 highway crashes from 5-11 a.m., Sgt. Troy Christianson tweeted, with 22 reported injuries (none of them life-threatening). Another 66 vehicles have also gone off the road.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow said shortly before lunch time that troopers are responding to numerous crashes and spinouts, with blowing snow and some slick roads across the state. That includes the jackknifed semi seen in the image above, which happened on I-94 west of Sauk Centre. 

mn511 map jan 14 2022

Highways are completely covered from west-central Minnesota, south to the border and east toward the Twin Cities and Rochester. MnDOT's 511 map also shows crash reports popping up in those areas. 

With the snow expected to continue falling throughout the day, crash figures will almost certainly increase. 

A wide swath of the state is under either a winter storm warning (pink on the map below) or winter weather advisory (purple) until Friday evening. 

Tab2FileL (26)

Some areas in southern Minnesota could end up with 10-plus inches when all is said and done. The Twin Cities could see a range, from 4-6 inches in the southwest metro to just a trace to 2 inches in the northeast metro.

MnDOT says "hundreds" of plows are on the road working to clear the snowfall.

Next Up

St Lukes Duluth GSV Pro
MN Coronavirus

Duluth hospital requiring visitors to show vax proof, neg. test

The health care system is also tightening visitor guidelines.

ridgeview urgent care facebook
MN Health

Ridgeview halting urgent care at a Twin Cities site 'until further notice'

The organization cited "growing emergency medical needs" at the facility.

polley freeborn county jail roster jan 2022 resize
MN News

Charges: MN high school counselor sexually assaulted student

The 16-year-old victim had regularly gone to him for academic help and other support, authorities say.

Proctor football
MN News

Proctor investigation: Senior charged with sexually assaulting teammate

The criminal charges come after a monthslong review of the allegations.

Screen Shot 2020-04-28 at 9.07.41 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Ordway will require vaccinated audience members also be boosted

If someone has not gotten a booster shot, they will have to show a negative COVID test.

Gophers basketball, Williams Arena, Gopher fans
MN Gophers

U of M to require vaccine or negative test proof for large events

The policy doesn't go into effect until late-January.

ice maze stillwater
Minnesota Life

Massive ice maze to open in Stillwater on Saturday

Last year's event attracted 31,000 people.

Lauri Anne Deatherage
MN News

Man indicted for first-degree murder in ex-wife's death

He's accused of killing her days after she remarried.

Jackknifed semi I-94 Sauk Centre Jesse Grabow
MN News

Crashes, spinouts piling up as snow blankets southern MN

Snow is expected to continue throughout the day.

coronavirus, covid-19, drive-thru testing
MN Coronavirus

CentraCare pausing COVID tests for asymptomatic people

It's due to a low supply of tests and staff.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, January 14

More than 11,000 cases for a second day in a row.

Juicy Lucy at Matt's Bar
MN Food & Drink

Mashed.com's choice for MN's best sandwich? A famous burger

Is the Juicy Lucy great? Yes. But we can't help but think some sandwiches may have been overlooked.

Related

MN News

Update: Hundreds of crashes, spinouts reported after big snow

Where's all the snow? Southern Minnesota, which has gotten walloped.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 2
MN Weather

Twin Cities traffic update: A growing number of incidents

Roads are either fully or partially snow-covered throughout the area.

MN News

Multiple crashes, spinouts as snow returns; afternoon commute could be slippery

oct. 20 snow crash
MN News

Numerous crashes, spinouts reported as snow hits Minnesota

Officials are reminding people to slow down and turn on their headlights as motorists deal with the season's first bout of winter weather.

24332 MN-60, Wabasha, Minnesota - October 2015
MN News

Tree falls from bluff, crashes into motorcyclist on MN highway

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Screen Shot 2019-11-27 at 6.43.10 AM
MN News

Crashes piling up as snow leaves roads covered and slick

Give yourself extra time and turn your headlights on.

MN News

Snow emergencies declared; crashes pile up in Twin Cities

Minneapolis and St. Paul have both declared snow emergencies.

oct. 20 snow crash
MN Weather

Spinouts, crashes still happening after snow leaves MN roads a mess

The snow storm caused at least 208 crashes this weekend.