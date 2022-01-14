Crashes, spinouts piling up as snow blankets southern MN

Reports of crashes and spinouts are piling up as a winter storm moves through the southern half of the state on Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol tallied 159 highway crashes from 5-11 a.m., Sgt. Troy Christianson tweeted, with 22 reported injuries (none of them life-threatening). Another 66 vehicles have also gone off the road.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow said shortly before lunch time that troopers are responding to numerous crashes and spinouts, with blowing snow and some slick roads across the state. That includes the jackknifed semi seen in the image above, which happened on I-94 west of Sauk Centre.

Highways are completely covered from west-central Minnesota, south to the border and east toward the Twin Cities and Rochester. MnDOT's 511 map also shows crash reports popping up in those areas.

With the snow expected to continue falling throughout the day, crash figures will almost certainly increase.

A wide swath of the state is under either a winter storm warning (pink on the map below) or winter weather advisory (purple) until Friday evening.

Some areas in southern Minnesota could end up with 10-plus inches when all is said and done. The Twin Cities could see a range, from 4-6 inches in the southwest metro to just a trace to 2 inches in the northeast metro.

MnDOT says "hundreds" of plows are on the road working to clear the snowfall.