Cretin-Derham Hall student-athlete dies on Christmas following stroke

Sixteen-year-old Cormick "Mick" Scanlan died on Christmas Day, just shy of three weeks after suffering a stroke caused by a rare blood vessel disorder.

Scanlan was a sophomore at Cretin-Derham Hall in St. Paul, where he played football, basketball and hockey, according to a tribute posted by the school on Tuesday.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mick, yet our faith makes us confident that he is in the loving arms of Jesus. As a community, we stand alongside his family and friends as we all mourn the loss of this bright young man who has impacted so many,” said Frank Miley, president of CDH, in a statement.

A journal entry on his CaringBridge page describes him as "The ball player with the beautiful swing, the hockey forward with the rocket shot, the football player who plays multiple positions, the golfer who spends entire days at Highland National chipping, putting, playing many rounds with his buddies."

CDH Athletic Director Matt Funk called Scanlan a "hardworking kid who was a fierce competitor and outstanding teammate."

An online fundraiser for the Scanlan family explains that Mick suffered a stroke on Dec. 6, with testing revealing that the stroke was caused by moyamoya disease – a rare blood vessel disorder in which "the carotid artery in the skull becomes blocked or narrowed, reducing blood flow to your brain," according to the Mayo Clinic.

After Scanlan underwent surgery on Dec. 15, members of the Cretin-Derham Hall hockey team shaved their heads as a show of support.

In a hockey game last week between CDH and St. Thomas Academy, both teams wore No. 17 stickers on their helmets to honor Scanlan, whose brother Colin is a senior on the CDH varsity team. After the game, both teams knelt in prayer together on the ice.

Counselors and campus ministers will be available to CDH students when classes resume after the holiday break. The school will also hold a prayer service for Scanlan after the break.