Crews battle 3-alarm fire at northwest Twin Cities home

There are no fire hydrants in the area.

Maple Grove Fire Department

A dozen fire departments responded to a "difficult and challenging" fire at a home in Dayton Tuesday morning. 

The fire started around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, with multiple fire departments called to 13725 114th Ave. in Dayton to battle the blaze, according to the Maple Grove Fire Department. 

When crews arrived, there was "heavy smoke pushing from the roof" of the "large two-story" single-family home, as well as "heavy smoke" inside the home, Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush said in a news release.

Everyone in the home got out and has been accounted for.

There were flames in the basement that spread to the attic, which resulted in firefighters being pulled out of the basement. The fire was also inside the walls and void spaces of the home.

Several water tankers were brought in to provide water to fight the fire due to there being no fire hydrants in the area. 

"Heavy fire conditions, combined with deteriorating conditions required firefighters to transition to a defensive fire attack where they flowed water from the exterior of the building," Bush said. 

A third alarm was requested due to heavy fire and cold weather conditions, Bush noted. Firefighters from Dayton, Maple Grove, Anoka-Champlin, Rogers, Brooklyn Park, Elk River, Osseo, Hanover, Hamel, Albertville, Loretto and West Metro Fire Rescue District responded to the scene.

Fire crews were still on the scene as of 10:20 a.m. to "complete final extinguishment of this difficult and challenging fire," Bush said. 

The home, according to Hennepin County property records, was built in 1982 and has an estimated market value of $753,000. 

