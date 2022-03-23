Skip to main content
Crews removing fuel, water from sinking Lake Superior tugboat

Crews removing fuel, water from sinking Lake Superior tugboat

Contractors are performing "lightering and dewater operations" to ensure the vessel poses no threats.

Photo by Paul Scinocca

Contractors are performing "lightering and dewater operations" to ensure the vessel poses no threats.

The U.S. Coast Guard continues to work on a tugboat that's partially underwater in the Duluth Harbor to remove fuel and water from the vessel. 

The retired U.S. Army Corps tugboat, named Lake Superior, "was listing over the weekend but was supported by ice," Joseph McGinnis, the waterways management branch chief with the Coast Guard, told Bring Me The News on Monday. 

Related [March 21]: Coast Guard investigating sinking tugboat on Lake Superior in Duluth

But by Monday morning, the stern of the vessel sunk because the ice started melting, McGinnis said. The U.S. Coast Guard learned of the issue at about 9 a.m. Monday and responded to the tugboat's slip, off Railroad Street near Pier B and the Compass Minerals dock, to mitigate any potential environmental hazards.

It's still not clear what caused the tugboat to start taking on water, with McGinnis telling Bring Me The News on Wednesday the hope is that question will be answered when the vessel is lifted out of the water.

Contractors were headed to the tugboat on Wednesday to "perform lightering and dewater operations," McGinnis said, with the goal being to remove any fuel, lube oil and water in the vessel. Then, it will be up to the owner of the tugboat, Billington Contracting, to determine what to do from there. 

The U.S. Coast Guard says it wants to ensure the tugboat will not pose a threat to the waterway or the environment. 

"Being that the vessel is in a slip, there is no threat to the waterway and does not present a hazard to other vessels. As for safety of the environment, the Coast Guard is monitoring the vessel for any pollution. As soon as all potential pollutants, such as the diesel fuel, lube oil, etc., are removed from the vessel, the Coast Guard will not be involved with the vessel since there will be no threat to the environment," McGinnis said. 

The Coast Guard pollution responders continue to monitor the vessel and are staying in touch with the contractors at the scene.

McGinnis encourages members of the public to call 218-725-3800 or 906-635-3233 if they see a vessel sinking or notice "any large sheens of oil" in the water.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Lake Superior's storied history

Here is the Lake Superior not sinking.

Here is the Lake Superior not sinking.

The tugboat has worn many hats since it was built in 1943 for the U.S. Army and named Maj. Emil H. Block, according to the website Great Lakes Tugs and Workboats

She worked in the South Pacific moving barges and sank in 1950, the Star Tribune said. The vessel was fixed up and then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1950 and renamed Lake Superior, Great Lakes Tugs and Workboats says. 

The tug was retired from service in about 1995 and was donated to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, which used it as a floating museum, the website said. A private owner —Billington Contracting of Duluth — bought the vessel in 2007.

The live-aboard, 114-foot steel hull tug was listed previously listed for sale, according to an old ad that touted the vessel's stainless galley, oak and mahogany wood, brass fixtures and ceramic tile floors. 

The Lake Superior isn't the first former U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tugboat to take on water in Duluth. The Essayons, which was built in 1908, sank to the bottom of its slip on Lake Superior on March 24, 2009, according to media reports. A local businessman had owned the tug since 1994 and was hoping to convert it into a bed and breakfast.

The engine of the Essayons is now on display at the Duluth Marine Museum in Canal Park.

Next Up

sherburne sheriff facebook
MN News

MN man killed when car goes off the road, strikes trees

The crash happened Tuesday night in Baldwin Township.

Screen Shot 2022-03-23 at 4.49.38 PM
MN News

MPS now refusing to meet for strike mediation unless union agrees to conditions

The Minneapolis educator strike took another twist on Wednesday.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Man gets almost 5 years in prison after child dies in accidental shooting

A child found the 34-year-old's loaded gun, which accidentally went off, killing another child.

pexels-karolina-grabowska-4386150
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise podcast: Mike Ross explains how 'The Rule of 72' can help a 21-year old investor earn $2.5 million by the age of 50

The Van Clemens & Co. President goes over the rate of returns and the years you'll need to save to be a multi-millionaire

tugboat duluth
MN News

Crews removing fuel, water from sinking Lake Superior tugboat

Contractors are performing "lightering and dewater operations" to ensure the vessel poses no threats.

sarae ashley embree go fund me
MN News

MN sisters killed, 3 kids seriously hurt in Illinois UTV crash

"God I don’t understand but I trust," the mother of the sisters wrote.

mn sports world
MN Sports

30 reasons why MN is the center of the sports universe right now

Not to jinx it, but Minnesota is on a heckuva roll.

allegiant
MN Travel

Allegiant is suspending service at St. Cloud airport for the summer

Service will resume this fall.

Screen Shot 2022-03-23 at 12.01.03 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

One of Bachelor Nation's biggest podcasts is now hosted by two Minnesotans

Minnesota is taking over the world.

snapchat
MN News

Rochester man gets 17 years in prison for producing child porn via Snapchat

He produced child porn of a child under 10 and more than 20 other children.

the tempest 2022 guthrie
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie unveils 10 'ambitious' shows for 2022-23 season

It includes an homage to the theater's first-ever production.

11
MN Property

Gallery: Modern home with lake views on the market for $1.39M

The green-built home sits in nearly 24 wooded acres and has its own solar panels.

Related

tugboat duluth
MN Weird

So there's a tugboat sinking on Lake Superior in Duluth

It's "very early" in the response efforts.

ice rescue 4
MN News

26 anglers rescued after Lake Superior ice sheet floats away in Duluth

After multiple trips, all the anglers were safely rescued from the ice and brought to shore.

coast guard north station grand marais 1
MN News

US Coast Guard plans to close its Grand Marais station by next summer

The plan is to consolidate the seasonal station with the one in Duluth.

The Coast Guard towed the boat to Rice's Point Landing.
MN News

Coast Guard rescues Duluth family from Lake Superior fishing trip

The Monday afternoon operation involved several public safety agencies.

duluth harbor cam
Minnesota Life

Videos: Winter storm creates massive waves on Lake Superior

Surfers even took to the icy waters on Wednesday.

grand marais harbor cam
Minnesota Life

Gales of November: Giant waves on Lake Superior flood Grand Marais

Enormous waves hammered Minnesota's North Shore on Thursday, from Grand Portage to Duluth.

duluth fire department rescue
MN News

Firefighters rescue teenager who got swept 350 feet out into Lake Superior

Four teens were swimming together off Park Point in Duluth when they began struggling.

MN News

Women rescued when inflatable raft away drifts on Lake Superior

They had to be rescued by the Coast Guard.