Crews respond to fire at Twin Cities Dairy Queen

Firefighters in Chaska put out a fire inside a Dairy Queen Grill & Chill early Wednesday morning.

The fire department said they were alerted of the fire off Highway 41 around 5 a.m. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Fire crews from Victoria, Chanhassen, Shakopee, Watertown and Mdewakanton Public Safety responded to the fire, which resulted in no injuries.

Hot spots were noted in the lobby area, with a tower ladder used for roof support. Fire officials said the building was "structurally sound" after the flames were washed out.

Bring Me The News reached out to the Dairy Queen location to find out how this affects its operation hours going forward.

The fire department is investigating the cause.