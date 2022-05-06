Skip to main content
Criminal complaint reveals new details about murder of Lily Peters

Criminal complaint reveals new details about murder of Lily Peters

Warning: This story contains upsetting details.

Chippewa Falls Police Department

Warning: This story contains upsetting details.

A Chippewa County judge's decision to unseal the criminal complaint that charges a 14-year-old boy with the murder of 10-year-old Lily Peters has revealed more about the killing that stunned the City of Chippewa Falls last month.

New details from the criminal complaint confirm what prosecuting attorney Wade Newell said two days after Peters' body was found: that the 14-year-old boy, identified by the initials C.P-B, intended to rape and kill Peters when they left Peters' aunt's house on the 400 block of North Grove Street on the night of Sunday, April 24.

The boy admitted to riding a hoverboard alongside Peters, who was biking on a trail near the Leinie Lodge brewery.

The criminal complaint says the boy admitted to asking Peters to "go exploring off the trail," and when they walked into the woods he punched her in the stomach, knocking her to the ground.

He then assaulted her with "a large stick" before strangling her and sexually assaulting her.

The charges state that he then "got scared," left her body in the woods and returned home, where he showered and put his clothing in the laundry. After hearing that Peters didn't return to her home, he "determined he needed to hide her better," so he returned to the woods, moved her body and covered her with leaves. 

Peters' father contacted police the night of April 24 when Peters didn't return home. He went looking for her and found her bike in the woods, not far from where her body was found the next morning, the criminal complaint says. 

The 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault. He is being held at a juvenile detention center in Eau Claire on a $1 million bond. 

