Crosstown Hwy. 62 reopens as footage emerges of truck hitting bridge

Westbound Crosstown Highway 62 has reopened in Edina after being closed for more than 24 hours due to damage caused to a pedestrian bridge.

The westbound lanes were reopened by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, after construction crews removed half of the pedestrian bridge that connected Rosland Park to Rose Court.

The lanes had been closed since Tuesday afternoon after damage was noticed, causing major traffic backups on diversion routes, namely I-494.

Video has since emerged showing a commercial truck hauling a dumpster striking the underside of the bridge as it passed beneath.

There was also an incident in February when the bridge was struck by a truck, since when it has been closed to pedestrians.

The Star Tribune reports that a full repair of the bridge will be carried out in the fall.