Skip to main content
Crowd evacuated at end of homecoming football game in Brooklyn Park

Crowd evacuated at end of homecoming football game in Brooklyn Park

Police blamed 'unruly teens' in the stands and some who were trying to enter the stadium.

Police blamed 'unruly teens' in the stands and some who were trying to enter the stadium.

Police evacuated the crowd at the end of the homecoming football game at Park Center Senior High in Brooklyn Park Friday evening, blaming "unruly teens" who were trying to enter the stadium.

The incident happened at 7 p.m., with Brooklyn Park Police Department saying its officers "were concerned about large groups of unruly teens and reports of some of the teens possibly in possession of a firearm."

No gun was found anywhere on the grounds or on anyone's person, but police say they "found groups in the stands becoming unruly and verbal altercations occurring."

They also found groups of people who had been denied access to the stadium were trying to climb the fence to get in.

Police called in help from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Department, and then made the decision to evacuate all spectators from the stands.

The game was allowed to finish, with Park Center losing 14-24 to Blake/Hope Academy/Minnehaha Academy/St. Paul Academy-Summit.

Police say officers stood in the parking lot observing everybody as they left.

It's the third incident in consecutive weeks that has disrupted a football game in the Twin Cities. The previous Friday two people were shot by a Richfield High School student outside the football stadium, while the previous week a brawl broke out at an Edina High School game, prompting a large police response.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-10-01 at 7.53.55 AM
MN News

Crowd evacuated at end of homecoming football game in Brooklyn Park

Police blamed 'unruly teens' in the stands and some who were trying to enter the stadium.

BCA - mn bureau of criminal apprehension
MN News

BCA: Police shoot suicidal man 'armed with sword' in North Branch

The man is expected to survive.

gas
MN News

State to help 44 Minnesota gas stations add E15 pumps

The yellow 88 button is coming to more gas stations in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-09-30 at 4.54.42 PM
MN News

FBI, police investigating bank robbery at Edina's 50th and France

An ATM technician was robbed by four men at a U.S. Bank.

Ethan Glynn
MN News

Paralyzed Bloomington football player begins rehabilitation in Colorado

Ethan Glynn is at a world-renowned rehabilitation hospital.

image
MN News

Man killed, woman seriously injured in Hastings boating collision

The incident remains under investigation.

Press Bar fire
MN News

Owner of St. Cloud bar gets 6 years for arson, ordered to repay $3M

A February 2020 fire at the Press Bar and Parlor was later determined to be an insurance job.

IMG_5455
MN News

Bloomington, Richfield districts tighten security ahead of weekend football

Enhanced safety measures will be in place this weekend.

Screen Shot 2022-09-30 at 2.23.15 PM
MN News

Walz sends MN first responders to help with hurricane recovery in Florida

Eight members of the Minnesota All Hazards Incident Management Team will travel to Florida.

Screen Shot 2022-09-30 at 1.07.36 PM
MN Business

Eyota, Minnesota, losing its last bricks-and-mortar bank location

Bremer Bank is exiting the small city in December.

drought
MN Weather

It was the driest September in Twin Cities modern history

Less than a quarter inch of rain fell in September.

image
Minnesota Life

Treadmill helps Minneapolis shelter dogs burn off steam

Puttin' the "go" in doggo.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-09-22 at 11.11.14 AM
MN News

Police: Armed trio broke into Brooklyn Park apartment

The trio asked a resident if a family member was home.

american-football-g810d67191_1280
MN News

Brawl breaks out at Edina High School homecoming football game

The incident remains under investigation.

Screen Shot 2022-07-03 at 9.31.25 PM
MN News

Boy found in Brooklyn Park is reunited with parents

The boy was found shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Screen Shot 2022-08-14 at 10.10.50 AM
MN News

Barrage of gunfire injures boy in Brooklyn Park; vehicles, apartments damaged

Police say they recovered evidence that more than 40 rounds were fired in the shooting.

Screen Shot 2022-08-12 at 4.49.22 PM
MN News

Search for vulnerable man, 66, missing from Brooklyn Park

Alex Ramirez was last seen in the early hours of Thursday morning.

La Quinta Inn
MN News

Standoff at Brooklyn Park ends safely, suspect in custody

The La Quinta Inn had been evacuated and the area surrounding it cordoned off.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Arrest after one found dead in Brooklyn Park

Police were called to a reported shooting Saturday evening.

Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 11.01.17 AM
MN News

2 Brooklyn Park schools went on lockdown Thursday due to nearby shooting

A shooting just before 12:20 p.m. caused Park Center High School and Brooklyn Middle School to go on lockdown.