Crystal police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Police in Crystal are asking for the public's help finding a 10-year-old girl.

Naliya was last seen on the 2700 block of Douglas Drive in Crystal. She was wearing white leggings with black stars and a white T-shirt. She has curly hair.

Police did not provide any details about the circumstances related to her going missing, but are asking anyone with information about her to call 911.

It's not clear when Naliya went missing but police tweeted about her disappearance at 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.