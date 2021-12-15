Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Publish date:

Crystal police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Author:
missing crystal kid

Police in Crystal are asking for the public's help finding a 10-year-old girl. 

Naliya was last seen on the 2700 block of Douglas Drive in Crystal. She was wearing white leggings with black stars and a white T-shirt. She has curly hair. 

Police did not provide any details about the circumstances related to her going missing, but are asking anyone with information about her to call 911. 

It's not clear when Naliya went missing but police tweeted about her disappearance at 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

missing crystal kid
MN News

Crystal police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Payton Willis / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers commit 27 turnovers, beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi anyway

The Gophers countered with some hot shooting to come away with the victory.

car keys hand holding unsplash - crop
MN News

Hennepin attorney will 'ramp-up prosecution' of carjackings

Two prosecutors will be dedicated to auto theft cases, which have been on the rise.

prior lake high school
MN News

Investigation into racist Prior Lake H.S. video goes to county attorney

The county attorney's office will decide whether criminal charges should be filed.

west st paul menards robbery suspect - crop
MN News

Former prison mates charged in connection with Menards armed robbery

An armed man was at the store at 4:30 a.m., waiting for the employee who opened that day.

mcdonald's
MN News

State joins sexual assault victim's suit against McDonald's franchisee

The lawsuit claims supervisors knew about the assault but did nothing.

Kevin Fiala, Jordan Greenway
MN Wild

Wild-Carolina postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Carolina has had multiple players enter the NHL COVID-19 protocol.

sioux falls stampede teacher cash - annie todd screengrab
MN News

Organizers apologize for 'insulting' teacher promo at S.D. hockey game

The hockey team and local business partnered on the "Dash for Cash," which was widely criticized.

prison, jail
MN News

Plymouth man sentenced to 27 years for killing man at Mpls. intersection

The two men knew each other, court documents said.

nddot snowplow name announcement screengrab
Minnesota Life

ND reveals snowplow name winners, including one stolen from MN

We have to admit, North Dakota's residents did come up with some good names.

movie theater
TV, Movies and The Arts

MN movie theater to require vaccines for some showings

Moviegoers will have to show proof they've been vaccinated.

holmgren - meeker co jail 12-13-21 - crop
MN News

Charges: Man was drunk when he fled police with young kids in the car

The pursuing deputy was going 96 mph at one point, according to the complaint.

Related

Arianna Rooney
MN News

Missing: 16-year-old girl from White Bear Township

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

Missing child
MN News

Missing 2-year-old and sister found safe in New York state

It's possible the tot was taken by her older sister.

st anthony 3 crop
MN News

Twin Cities police ask for help finding missing 16-year-old

Police say all her family and friends have been contacted, and none of them know where she is.

Mounds View PD missing 12yo Riddley
MN News

Missing Twin Cities 12-year-old found safe, police say

The boy left his home over the weekend and hadn't been heard from for days.

MN News

Missing: 14-year-old girl from New Hope last seen on Sunday

Call 911 or the New Hope Police Department with information.

Shyan Lynn Ray Yanez
MN News

Willmar police ask for help locating missing 16-year-old girl

She was last seen March 20 in Willmar.

st louis co missing person terry - edit
MN News

MN man, 60, still missing despite 'extensive search efforts'

Local authorities are now asking for the public's help locating the man.

Dejah McCondichie
MN News

Update: Missing 12-year-old found safe

Minneapolis police had asked for help finding the girl, who went missing Saturday.