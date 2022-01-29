Skip to main content
Cub Foods rewards account helps ID armed robbery suspect

Cub Foods rewards account helps ID armed robbery suspect

He apparently shopped for fresh fruit shortly after robbing a thrift store.

St. Anthony Police Department, Facebook

He apparently shopped for fresh fruit shortly after robbing a thrift store.

Shortly after robbing a Twin Cities thrift store, a Minnesota man bought groceries at Cub Foods, which has helped police identify him. 

But the robbery suspect made the mistake of using his Cub Foods rewards card, which allowed investigators to team up with store officials and connect the shopper to the robbery that occurred earlier in the day at Hidden Treasures in St. Anthony. 

Randolph S. Anderson, 50, of St. Paul, was charged Friday with first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County District Court. He was charged via warrant and as of this writing has not been arrested. 

According to the charges, Anderson was armed with a black handgun when he went into Hidden Treasures at 2915 Pentagon Drive on Monday. He went to the checkout counter and handed the clerk a duffle bag from the store, along with shoes and other clothing items totaling $32.47.  

As the cashier was ringing up his items, Anderson handed the victim a note and demanded money or "people would get shot," the criminal complaint says. He then pulled the slide back on the gun, effectively loading a bullet into the chamber. 

The cashier gave Anderson $200, at which point he walked out and drove away in a light-colored Chevy Colorado, charges allege. The cashier told police Anderson was wearing a multi-colored yarn scarf and he had a skin tag on his right eyelid. 

The truck he fled in was found a short time later. Police ran the plates and learned the Chevy Colorado had been stolen in a recent carjacking and the license plate on the truck belonged to another vehicle, the complaint states.

Police searched the truck and found Cub Foods bags filled with fresh fruit, which had been purchased at the Cub Foods at 12595 Central Ave. NE in Blaine. 

A store employee confirmed Anderson used his Cub Foods account while purchasing the groceries, in addition to confirming Anderson was wearing the same clothing that was observed in the thrift store robbery, charges state. 

Next Up

st anthony armed robbery screengrab
MN News

Cub Foods rewards account helps ID armed robbery suspect

He apparently shopped for fresh fruit shortly after robbing a thrift store.

Screen Shot 2022-01-28 at 10.38.41 PM
MN News

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem dead at 68

His office announced he had passed away 'unexpectedly' Friday.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Chris Finch
MN Timberwolves

Suns get hot, Timberwolves fall in Phoenix

A scorching performance in the fourth quarter sent the Wolves to a loss in the desert.

Mats Zuccarello
MN Wild

Zuccarello helps Wild spoil Lundqvist's retirement party

After Henrik Lundqvist's jersey was hung to the rafters, Zuccarello led a 3-2 win.

Screen Shot 2022-01-28 at 5.04.00 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

David Arquette gives shoutout to MN's F1rst Wrestling on James Corden show

The Hollywood actor wrestled at at a F1rst Wrestling show at First Avenue in early 2019.

Best Buy - jjbers, Flickr
MN News

6 charged in Black Friday mass thefts at Twin Cities Best Buys

The group stole from three Best Buy stores that afternoon, the charges say.

Nicollet County Bell Jan 2022 4
MN News

Thieves steal large bell from rural MN church, don't get far with it

The bell was found in a ditch with tow ropes around it.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID: More help coming to Minnesota hospitals, Walz says

More than 200 medical professionals are coming to help at short-staffed hospitals.

Screen Shot 2022-01-28 at 9.04.12 AM
MN News

Suspect arrested after falling asleep in vehicle at rest stop

The man was sleeping in a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of an I-94 rest area.

DOminos pizza flickr mr blue maumau
MN News

Charges: Edina man threatened to shoot up Domino's Pizza

He claimed a delivery driver had flipped him off, the charges say.

carvana vending machine
MN Shopping

Carvana seeking to build vehicle vending machine in Twin Cities

The online car dealership submitted a letter of intent to buy land in the metro to build a fulfillment center.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
MN Vikings

Coller: New Vikings GM Adofo-Mensah needs to be ruthless

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah needs to make some big, difficult decisions, writes Matthew Coller.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-03-23 at 3.42.14 PM
MN News

$1,000 reward to find the pair who robbed Edina's Cub Foods

The duo struck at the store on Mar. 6.

Edina Speedway robbery suspects
MN News

Edina offering reward in search for Speedway robbery suspects

The convenience store was robbed on Thursday evening.

Carlito M. Kingbird
MN News

Search for person of interest in armed robbery near Bemidji

The 19-year-old was identified by authorities Tuesday.

st anthony armed robbery screengrab
MN News

Armed man robs Twin Cities thrift store, flees in carjacked pickup

He pulled out a handgun shortly after chatting with the cashier about his scarf.

Screen Shot 2019-03-22 at 3.48.24 PM
MN News

Police hope video will help catch T-Mobile armed robbery suspect

The suspect remains at large following the March 10 incident.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Minneapolis man pleads guilty to armed robbery spree at Twin Cities businesses

The U.S. Attorney's Office says he pointed a gun at employees of each of the seven businesses he robbed last July.

MN News

Reward to help identify armed robbers at Edina Walgreens

The robbery took place at the Walgreens near Edina's Galleria.

west st paul menards robbery suspect - crop
MN News

Former prison mates charged in connection with Menards armed robbery

An armed man was at the store at 4:30 a.m., waiting for the employee who opened that day.