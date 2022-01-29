Cub Foods rewards account helps ID armed robbery suspect

Shortly after robbing a Twin Cities thrift store, a Minnesota man bought groceries at Cub Foods, which has helped police identify him.

But the robbery suspect made the mistake of using his Cub Foods rewards card, which allowed investigators to team up with store officials and connect the shopper to the robbery that occurred earlier in the day at Hidden Treasures in St. Anthony.

Randolph S. Anderson, 50, of St. Paul, was charged Friday with first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County District Court. He was charged via warrant and as of this writing has not been arrested.

According to the charges, Anderson was armed with a black handgun when he went into Hidden Treasures at 2915 Pentagon Drive on Monday. He went to the checkout counter and handed the clerk a duffle bag from the store, along with shoes and other clothing items totaling $32.47.

As the cashier was ringing up his items, Anderson handed the victim a note and demanded money or "people would get shot," the criminal complaint says. He then pulled the slide back on the gun, effectively loading a bullet into the chamber.

The cashier gave Anderson $200, at which point he walked out and drove away in a light-colored Chevy Colorado, charges allege. The cashier told police Anderson was wearing a multi-colored yarn scarf and he had a skin tag on his right eyelid.

The truck he fled in was found a short time later. Police ran the plates and learned the Chevy Colorado had been stolen in a recent carjacking and the license plate on the truck belonged to another vehicle, the complaint states.

Police searched the truck and found Cub Foods bags filled with fresh fruit, which had been purchased at the Cub Foods at 12595 Central Ave. NE in Blaine.

A store employee confirmed Anderson used his Cub Foods account while purchasing the groceries, in addition to confirming Anderson was wearing the same clothing that was observed in the thrift store robbery, charges state.