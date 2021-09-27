September 27, 2021
Cyclist critically injured in hit-and-run in Plymouth
Publish date:

Cyclist critically injured in hit-and-run in Plymouth

Police are seeking the public's help in locating the driver who fled.
Author:

Photo by Chris Becker on Unsplash

Police are seeking the public's help in locating the driver who fled.

A 19-year-old cyclist was critically injured when a sedan hit him and fled the scene, and now police in Plymouth are asking for the public's help.

The Plymouth Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection of Rockford Road (County Road 9) and Vicksburg Lane North at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. 

The driver, who was driving a sedan (likely a 2009-2014 Acura TSX or something similar), was heading westbound on Rockford Road when they hit the bicyclist and drove away. 

The teenager suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where he is in critical condition, police said Monday. 

Anyone who has information about the crash or suspect vehicle is asked to contact Sgt. Jeff Dorfsman at 763-509-5669. 

Follow Bring Me The News on Twitter for the latest breaking news

No other details have been released. The crash is still under investigation. 

So far this year, at least 354 people have died in traffic-related crashes on Minnesota roads, including at least five bicyclists, the state Office of Traffic Safety says

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

bicycle cyclist bike
MN News

Cyclist critically injured in hit-and-run in Plymouth

Police are seeking the public's help in locating the driver who fled.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Second person dies after head-on crash in Anoka County

The crash injured three others, including a 4-year-old boy.

Alex Rodriguez
MN Timberwolves

A-Rod, Lore, Taylor don't take questions about Rosas, Simmons

They did discuss how they see a bright future in Minnesota.

pixabay - tree chainsaw trunk trim cut
MN News

Large tree branch falls on MN man, crushing him to death

Police said the man was out in the yard, doing tree trimming work with his son.

Screen Shot 2021-09-27 at 11.19.01 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

AEW to debut in Minnesota with Rampage, Full Gear PPV

The upstart wrestling promotion has soared in popularity.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, September 27

The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health.

ashley Carlson
MN News

Woman reported missing since Friday, last seen near Hinckley

She doesn't have any of her personal belongings with her.

St. Paul shooting scene on 9/24/21.
MN News

Son arrested in fatal shooting of his father in St. Paul

The son was also injured in the incident.

Valleyfair
Minnesota Life

ValleySCARE returns this Saturday with new attractions

It's the first time the Shakopee park has been open for the Halloween-themed attractions since 2019.

Mary Moriarty
MN News

Mary Moriarty, former chief public defender, is running for Hennepin County Attorney

Current county attorney Mike Freeman isn't seeking re-election.

amtrak in st. paul
MN News

Amtrak service stopped west of St. Paul after fatal derailment in Montana

Service is unavailable through Tuesday.

Vic Richfield auto theft PD - rectangle crop
MN News

Dog home safe after car he was in was stolen in Richfield

Vic walked up to a man in a St. Paul park and was then reunited with his family.

Related

police lights
MN News

Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run in Plymouth

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in possibly intentional hit-and-run in Minneapolis

Police believe the incident may have been intentional.

Hit-and-run crash in Austin
MN News

Austin police seeking car that struck cyclist in hit-and-run

It's described as a Toyota sedan with tinted windows.

Jay Boughton
MN News

Little League coach ID'd as driver fatally shot on Hwy. 169 in Plymouth

Police continue to seek the public's help in finding the shooter.

MN News

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in downtown St. Cloud

Witnesses helped police identify the driver.

Hennepin County Government Center
MN News

Teen charged in fatal Plymouth hit-and-run, victim identified

The crash killed a 65-year-old local man and his dog.

ambulance
MN News

Utility worker 'significantly' injured in hit-and-run in Champlin

The incident happened Wednesday morning.

ambulance
MN News

Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash in Maplewood

It happened Saturday night on the 1200 block of Lakewood Drive North.