Cyclist critically injured in hit-and-run in Plymouth

Police are seeking the public's help in locating the driver who fled.

A 19-year-old cyclist was critically injured when a sedan hit him and fled the scene, and now police in Plymouth are asking for the public's help.

The Plymouth Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection of Rockford Road (County Road 9) and Vicksburg Lane North at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The driver, who was driving a sedan (likely a 2009-2014 Acura TSX or something similar), was heading westbound on Rockford Road when they hit the bicyclist and drove away.

The teenager suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where he is in critical condition, police said Monday.

Anyone who has information about the crash or suspect vehicle is asked to contact Sgt. Jeff Dorfsman at 763-509-5669.

No other details have been released. The crash is still under investigation.

So far this year, at least 354 people have died in traffic-related crashes on Minnesota roads, including at least five bicyclists, the state Office of Traffic Safety says.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.