Dad charged after boy fatally shot by his brother, who found gun under pillow

A man has been charged in connection with the death of his 10-year-old son, who was shot accidentally by his 12-year-old brother.

Brandon L. Mayberry, 31, was charged via warrant in Hennepin County District Court on Tuesday in connection to the death of Amare Mayberry-Campbell, who was shot in the chest inside Mayberry's Minneapolis apartment on April 15.

Officers found the 10-year-old seriously wounded at an apartment on the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue. He was treated and rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died.

Investigators met with his 12-year-old brother, who was "hysterical," the complaint reads. The child told an officer he accidentally shot his brother while they were in their father's (Mayberry's) apartment. He said he found the gun under a pillow in his father's bedroom, and that he dropped it, triggering it to fire a round, which struck his brother.

Police found eight other guns while searching Mayberry's apartment, several of which were loaded, charges state.

Mayberry is not in custody as of Tuesday afternoon. A warrant for his arrest has been requested by the state. He has been charged via warrant with second-degree manslaughter.

"Our hearts are shattered. Amare meant so much to our family. He was always so full of life that it is hard to believe he is no longer with us physically anymore," the boy's aunt wrote in a GoFundMe for Mayberry-Campbell's mother.

"My sister Brea Edwards is grieving, raising her remaining children, and helping take care of her family while dealing with this loss."