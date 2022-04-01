Skip to main content

Dakota County squad car hit by out-of-control box truck

The deputies were assisting the Minnesota State Patrol with a rolled over car on Highway 52.
Screen Shot 2022-04-01 at 9.00.05 AM

Two Dakota County deputies were hit by an out-of-control truck while in their squad car Thursday morning.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, the two deputies were assisting the Minnesota State Patrol with a vehicle that had rolled over on the side of Highway 52 at 222nd Street East in Hampton Township.

While on the shoulder of the road, the squad car was hit by a box truck whose driver had lost control on the icy road. 

The deputies were both wearing seat belts. One was taken to a local hospital and later released.

“The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, on behalf of the law enforcement community, would like to remind drivers that when you [see] emergency lights on a police, fire, ambulance, construction or tow vehicle to slow down and move over,” the department wrote on Facebook following the incident.

“When road conditions are poor please drive with caution and due care.” 

