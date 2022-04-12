'Dangerous' shooting suspect arrested after police chase

Skip to main content
'Dangerous' shooting suspect from Pelican Rapids arrested after police chase

The chase happened around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday in Redwood County.

A shooting suspect who was considered "armed and dangerous" and on the run from authorities has been arrested following a police chase. 

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday that 36-year-old Phoutthasa Prathane was arrested "after a short pursuit in Redwood County." No injuries were reported. 

The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says it attempted to pull over a vehicle for "failure to display license plates" when the driver "failed to stop" at 3:42 a.m. Tuesday. 

"The vehicle led deputies in a 3-mile pursuit before hitting stop sticks that were set up by the Redwood Falls Police Department. The vehicle traveled another mile at high speeds before stopping due to the front right tire being blown out," Redwood County officials said. 

Prathane was wanted for first-degree assault and felony attempted homicide stemming from a shooting in Pelican Rapids on Sunday, April 10.

Authorities say he fled the scene of the shooting around 2:15 p.m., and was believed to be driving a black 2011 Toyota Tundra, with a wrap-around brush guard on the front, and Minnesota license number 109-2CD.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

