Data shows 54% increase in crimes on Metro Transit trains, buses in 2022

Data from Metro Transit officials shows crime on buses and light rail services rose by 54% in 2022 compared to 2021.

The data released during a Metropolitan Council meeting on Wednesday shows a 182% increase in drug offenses; a 145% increase in weapons offenses; a 92% increase in liquor law violations; and a 28% increase in assaults.

Despite the report, officials remain persistent that the plan put in place in the summer of 2022 will still make a difference going forward.

The four-phase action plan, which is aimed at better hiring and retaining of officers, and using its resources better to improve transit security, is in its fourth stage, as explained in this slide:

Metro Transit

The most frequent crimes committed include vandalism and property damage, as well as simple assault, which doesn't involve any weapons being used. Interim Metro Transit Police Chief Rick Grates said more serious crimes decreased as the year progressed.

However, there have been notable instances of violent crimes on transit services or at stations in the past year. A shooting in August left a 15-year-old dead at the Nicollet Mall light rail station and in April, a man was fatally stabbed on a Metro Transit bus. More recently, a double-fatal December shooting happened near the Central Station in downtown St. Paul.



Grates also stated the increase of drug offenses continues to be a national trend, not just seen at a local level. NPR reported in May 2022 that drug use paired with threats of violence resulted in lawmakers calling for more funding to bolster security measures within public transportation across the nation.

Calls for service increased from 2021 (up 15%) but not as much as compared to 2020 (up 25%). Grates noted a "downward trend" in staffing from 2019, when 138 Metro Transit officers were on patrol to 106 as of Wednesday.

"It should be mentioned that these officers now are doing more with less resources," Grates said, adding that even with a recent pay increase, the hiring process remains at a slower pace currently.



Metro Transit

Along with the addition of more agency employees, Metro Transit is looking to hire private security guards to patrol specific stations with higher crime activity. Grates also mentioned it's been difficult to hire police officers, as they haven't received "ideal" applications.

There were also discussions about improving safety at the Chicago-Lake Transit Center and the Brooklyn Center Transit Center, both of which have had their hours of operations cut back to deter people from gathering for non-transit reasons.

Chairman of the Met Council, Charlie Zelle, criticized the architecture of the vertical Chicago-Lake location, suggesting the windows to the center be "frosted" or changing access points.

"When there are, bad guys, perpetrators, drug dealers, who are actually in the building... they have a great view of traffic, police, and that kind of creates an unsafe situation," Zelle said.

You can watch Wednesday night's meeting here.