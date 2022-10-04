Dave Hutchinson has police license suspended for 30 days

Skip to main content
Dave Hutchinson has license suspended for 30 days by Minnesota POST board

The sheriff's suspension will begin on Nov. 22.

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson will have his police officer license suspended for 30 days beginning next month.

The Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board made the decision in a meeting held on Sept. 22. His suspension will begin on Nov. 22, almost a year after he was arrested for drunkenly crashing his squad car on I-94 near Alexandria.

According to records, the board initially voted to suspend the sheriff's license for 180 days. However, 150 days were suspended if Hutchinson doesn't commit any other offenses in the next three years.

In the wake of his arrest and conviction for drunk-driving, Hutchinson resisted calls to resign immediately, instead announcing he would retire at the end of his term this year.

He has been on paid medical leave since May 18. 

"As the licensing and regulatory body for peace officer licenses in the State of Minnesota, the Board takes its responsibility to hold peace officers accountable who violate the law or licensing standards of conduct very seriously, regardless of the officer's rank or position," a statement from the POST Board reads.

Hutchison was speeding over 126 mph at times on I-94, and was traveling at around 78 mph when he crashed. Police later found "open containers" of alcohol beverages inside the Hennepin County SUV.

Hutchinson initially told two witnesses who tried to help at the scene that he wasn't driving and it wasn't his car. He said the same thing to police when they arrived.

He later pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, admitting to have a blood-alcohol content of 0.13. Additionally, he was also charged with carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol. He now serving two years' probation.

Hutchinson also faced heavy scrutiny after reports he engaged in racist and homophobic behavior while also spending taxpayer money at a prolific rate following his arrest.

