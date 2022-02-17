Days into new career, Michele Tafoya trends for her political comments

Michele Tafoya is trending on Twitter for her views on race days after she signed off from her sports broadcasting career.

The former NBC Sports Sunday Night Football sideline reporter left the job after the Super Bowl to join Republican Kendall Qualls' team as he runs for governor of Minnesota. His campaign on Monday announced she has been appointed as the co-chair of the campaign.

And in the days since, she's been making appearances on talk shows, including FOX News' Tucker Carlson Tonight on Wednesday, during which she voiced her opposition to the teaching of critical race theory (CRT), stating: "It breaks my heart that my kids are being taught that skin color matters."

This comment sparked an opinion piece in the Washington Post, with writer Greg Sargent on Twitter describing her discussion on CRT with Carlson as a "rhetorical scam." He argues that Tafoya's assertion that skin color doesn't matter is a "race-neutral" position that seeks "to remove from the agenda debate on that very idea," likening it to the use of "All Lives Matter" to undermine calls for racial justice.

(The college-level study of critical race theory is an examination of how historical racial oppression became baked into the legal fabric of America. It is however being used by conservatives as a catch-all term for teaching about racism in schools. You can read a good explainer here courtesy of MinnPost.)

Tafoya continued to Carlson she decided to leave NBC Sports after 30 years so she can "give back" to America, claiming her "middle-ground, kinda moderate viewpoint" isn't being represented to the rest of the world, so she thought "I have to do something" and "start giving back."

Also attracting attention is her appearance on the Megyn Kelly Show earlier this week, during which Tafoya addressed Colin Kaepernick, who she said made "some business decisions" and argues that the stances he took against racism are not why he isn't in the NFL.

She has also expressed support for the anti-vaccine trucker protests in Canada, likening their efforts to bring trade to a halt to the Boston Tea Party protests.

Her comments since leaving her gig as a sports reporter led to her trending on Twitter Thursday, attracting criticism

Tafoya attracted controversy last year during an appearance co-hosting The View on ABC in December, during which she pushed back against critical race theory and defended those who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19.