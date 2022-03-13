Dead body found in closed business premises in south Minneapolis

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a former business premises in south Minneapolis.

The discovery was made Saturday afternoon on the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue, near to George Floyd Square, in a building that Minneapolis Police Department says is "no longer open for business."

Officers found the body of a man in his 40s in the building, launching a death investigation that includes homicide investigators and forensic scientists.

There's no indication at this stage how the man died or when. His cause of death and identity will be released at a later date by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.