Deadline for workplace COVID vaccine, testing requirements revealed

Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Deadline for large employers to implement COVID vaccine, testing requirements revealed
Publish date:

Deadline for large employers to implement COVID vaccine, testing requirements revealed

State officials are reviewing the federal rule and crafting an action plan.
Author:

SELF Magazine, Flickr

State officials are reviewing the federal rule and crafting an action plan.

Large employers across the country will soon have to their verify workers are either vaccinated against COVID or get tested weekly, with Minnesota now tasked with crafting a federally approved enforcement plan.

The White House Thursday said its new pandemic requirements, announced in September, will take effect Jan. 4, 2022. Come that date, every company in the U.S. with 100 or more employees will have to:

  • Require its workers get vaccinated against COVID or submit to regular, weekly testing.
  • Provide time off for those employees to get vaccinated.
  • Mandate unvaccinated workers wear a mask while in the workplace.

The White House has said these new rules will cover about 84 million employees, with President Joe Biden in a statement saying: "The virus will not go away by itself, or because we wish it away: we have to act. Vaccination is the single best pathway out of this pandemic. And while I would have much preferred that requirements not become necessary, too many people remain unvaccinated for us to get out of this pandemic for good."

Related: COVID vaccines are more protective than natural immunity, study finds

The virus continues to be widespread across the country, with CDC figures showing an average of 1,292 newly reported COVID deaths every day over the past month, accounting for 40,062 lost lives during that timeframe.

Minnesota OSHA, which is part of the state's Department of Labor and Industry, said Thursday it had received the federal emergency temporary standard, and is in the process of reviewing the new rule. The state has 15 days to tell OSHA about the actions it plans to take, and then another 30 days to officially adopt its own emergency temporary standard. The state's emergency temporary standard must be at least as strong as the federal policy when it comes to "enforcing safe and healthful working conditions," Minnesota OSHA said.

Large employers have to get moving much quicker. While the testing requirement won't begin until Jan. 4, large businesses have until Dec. 5 to meet the other requirements, such as mandating unvaccinated individuals wear a mask while in the workplace and providing paid time off for vaccinations, the White House said.

The standard will also apply Minnesota school districts with 100 or more employees.

Related: Here's how to book a COVID vaccination for kids ages 5-11

Workers will be able to apply for an exemption related to a disability, medical condition or "sincerely held" religious belief. Companies that don't comply with the new rules will face financial penalties.

In addition to the new vaccine and testing requirements for large employers, the federal government is requiring all workers at health facilities that take part in Medicare or Medicaid to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4. There is no testing alternative for these workers.

Together, these rules will cover about two-thirds of the American workforce, the White House says.

Legal challenges are expected, with some critics lambasting the policy immediately after its announcement. That includes vaccine skeptic and Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen, who called for "civil disobedience" in response to the vaccination and testing rule.

Biden, in Thursday's statement, said work immunization requirements are "nothing new," nor is the adoption of workplace health and safety standards, saying while he "would have much preferred that requirements not become necessary, too many people remain unvaccinated for us to get out of this pandemic for good."

Related: 99% of Essentia Health employees vaccinated, but 49 fired over mandate

He continued: "There have been no 'mass firings' and worker shortages because of vaccination requirements. Despite what some predicted and falsely assert, vaccination requirements have broad public support."

A recent poll found about 5% of unvaccinated workers have left a job due to vaccine requirements, accounting for about 1% of all adults. Gallup earlier this fall found 56% of employees support COVID-related mandates, with 37% opposed.

Next Up

sports betting las vegas casino
MN News

Lawmaker plans to introduce bill to legalize sports betting in Minnesota

Previous efforts to legalize sports wagering have gone nowhere at the capital.

FLickr - vaccine COVID - SELF Magazine
MN Coronavirus

Deadline for workplace COVID vaccine, testing requirements revealed

The rule affects all employers with 100 or more workers.

oak haven 1
MN Property

Gallery: Log home on 80 wooded acres on the market for $1.25M

The home offers privacy and wildlife from the woods to the gardens and meadows.

Lakeville Walmart assault - 1CROP
MN News

Walmart road rage assault: Victim seriously injured after attack

The police department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect.

covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, November 4

The latest from MDH.

pixabay bull
MN News

Driver injured after crashing into bull running loose on highway

The bull died in the collision.

Dodge Center
MN Coronavirus

SE MN school district moves to distance learning amid COVID-19 outbreak

The district aims to be back for in-person learning by early next week.

minneapolis police
MN News

MPD addresses 'widespread rumors' about Halloween homicide

Police say misinformation has led to threats and harassment.

deer
MN News

New CWD case suspected days before deer opener in Minnesota

The deer was harvested in northwestern Minnesota, outside the DNR's CWD zones.

state patrol
MN News

Fatal crashes Wednesday in Crow Wing, Mower, Renville counties

Three people were killed in the crashes.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Garbage truck driver killed in rollover in southern Minnesota

The crash happened on Interstate 90 near Austin.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Matthew Coller: It's gotten cold around the Vikings

Matthew Coller's work can be found daily at Purple Insider.

Related

Joe Biden screengrab Sept 9 2021
MN Coronavirus

Large employers will have to ensure workers are vaccinated or tested weekly

President Joe Biden announced the new rule Thursday. Here are the details.

Flickr - Indy 500
MN Coronavirus

Dozens of businesses introduce COVID vaccine rewards

The incentives were highlighted by the White House Wednesday.

cdc - flue vaccine shot 2017
MN Coronavirus

COVID vaccines are more protective than natural immunity, study finds

Unvaccinated individuals that had previously been infected were more likely to test positive.

symphony, orchestra, music, theater
TV, Movies and The Arts

3 central Minnesota arts groups introduce vaccine, negative test requirement

The groups say they are obligated "to do our part in keeping our community safe."

Wikimedia COmmons - Cedar Cultural Center - crop
MN Music and Radio

Cedar Cultural Center to require proof of COVID vaccination or negative test

The new policy applies to all events at the Minneapolis venue.

Minneapolis school board meeting sept 14
MN News

Mpls. schools will require staff to be vaccinated or tested regularly

The new policy also applies to contractors or partners that have direct student contact.

Minnesota State Fair - main gate day 2021
MN Lifestyle

State Fair reveals COVID rules: People urged – but not required – to wear masks

The fair is urging attendees to follow the guidance "because it’s the right thing to do."

unsplash - classroom students teachers
MN News

Walz calls for vaccine, testing requirements for state's teachers

The governor said there should also be "consistent" COVID mitigation requirements for schools.