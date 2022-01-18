Deadly crash shuts down small stretch of Chaska highway

A portion of Highway 41 in the west Twin Cities metro will be shut down for several hours as authorities investigate a fatal crash.

The wreck occurred late Tuesday morning near Highway 41 and Engler Boulevard in Chaska, according to the Chaska Police Department. Details are still limited, but at least two vehicles were involved in the wreck.

One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died. The second driver had what looked to be minor injuries, and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The police department said at 10:21 a.m. the southbound lane of Highway 41 from Engler Boulevard south to Crosstown Boulevard/Victoria Road will remain closed "for several hours" as the State Patrol does accident reconstruction.

"Avoid the area," the police department added.

The highway remained closed as of 11:45 a.m.